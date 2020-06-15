Weddings

This Former NFL Player and His Hometown Sweetheart Said ‘I Do’ in a Springtime Waterfront Wedding

Angie Knight and Clint Sintim married bayside in North Beach, Maryland.

Photography by Laura's Focus Photography

Although we’d like to call this couple high-school sweethearts, they never actually dated back then.We were in the same friend circle, and maintained contact with one another throughout college and afterwards,” says the couple, who says they’e been friends forever. Their friendship finally grew into romance after Clint retired from the NFL, where he’d played for the New York Giants, and moved back to the DC area. “We had not seen each other in years, but with him being back in our hometown area we were talking every day,” says Angie. After a comedy show at Howard Theatre and a late-night meal at Ben’s Chili Bowl, the two realized how much they liked each other and began officially dating. Six years later Clint asked Angie to marry him while on a cruise traveling the Western Caribbean with Angie’s family.

Clint and Angie decided to marry at the Herrington On the Bay where they invited 120 of their nearest and dearest to attend the purple and gold celebration. “We both wanted a wedding by the water,” they say, adding that they visited seven venues before finding their dream setting. Check out their bayside wedding below.

 

The Wedding Fashion

Angie dazzled in a fitted gown with an illusion-lace halter neckline and bodice. She completed the look in with a classic updo, crystal earrings, and veil. Her bouquet featured bright blossoms, including blooms in soft purples, bold magentas, and creamy whites to match the couple’s wedding color scheme. Bridesmaids complemented the color palette in purple off-the-shoulder dresses.

Clint looked handsome in a velvet purple tuxedo and his groomsmen coordinated in black suits with purple neckties.

The Bayside Ceremony

The couple exchanged vows overlooking the Chesapeake Bay and said their ceremony was their favorite moment of their big day. To create a dreamy aesthetic, they tied purple florals with satin ribbon on each white folding chair, which served as aisle markers, and decorated the altar area with white drapery and statement-worthy florals potted in glamorous gold vases.

 

The Tented Reception

After their ceremony, Angie and Clint moved the celebration semi-inside for a purple-and-gold-themed tented-ballroom reception. There, they had a seated dinner where they served home baked rolls, caprese salad, roasted strip loin, herb-roasted chicken, grilled vegetables, and garlic mashed potatoes. Once dinner concluded, they had a small strawberry shortcake for cutting and surprised guests with a hand-dipped doughnut stations, with choices of maple, vanilla, and chocolate glazes.

The Details:

Photographer: Laura’s Focus Photography | Venue, Planning & Design, Caterer & Cake: Herrington On the Bay | Florist: We Do Weddings Etc. Invitations: Shutterfly | Hair Stylist: Salon C’est Chic Concepts | Makeup Artist: Jeff Enriquez | Bride’s Attire: Elegance by Roya | Groom’s Attire: Men’s Warehouse | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Dessy Group | Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Warehouse | Music/Entertainment: Black Tie Entertainment 

 

 

 

 

