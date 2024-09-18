Weddings

Rainbow Florals Were a Highlight of This Whimsical Wedding

Green and gold accents—and a hummingbird dance floor design—were other design details.

Photographs by Kyla Jeanette

Julia, from Potomac, and Nathan, from Bethesda, connected on Bumble and later figured out that they’d lived three houses down from each other at one point as kids. Two and a half years after a first date at RPM Italian, Nathan proposed on the ninth hole of the Woodmont Country Club golf course. (Julia says she’s glad she learned to golf!)

Their May wedding at the InterContinental Hotel at the Wharf was filled with colorful flowers, accented by green and gold paper goods and other day-of elements. In addition to the flowers, Julia’s favorite part was having her dad officiate. Nathan says his favorite detail was the food, particularly the appetizers. At the reception, guests danced the night away on a dance floor Julia designed, and then went home with an on-theme favor: flower seeds in mini pots that read “Let love grow.”

Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Italy, including Florence, Sorrento and the Dolomites.

The Details

Photographer: Kyla Jeanette

Venue: InterContinental—The Wharf

Planning and design: Sara Muchnick Events

Florist: Darling and Daughters

Invitations: Michelle’s Memos

Cake: Pastry Flower

Hairstylist: Katherine Patsas Nevitt

Makeup artist: Mimi Tran

Bride’s attire: Berta Privee from Elegance by Roya

Groom’s attire: Michael Andrews Bespoke in New York

Bridesmaids’ attire: BHLDN from Anthropologie

Music: Lefty and the Knockouts

Rentals: DC RentalSocial Supply Design

Videography: Paperboys

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

