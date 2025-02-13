This Weeklong Wedding Blended the Couple’s Punjabi and Eritrean Cultures

Ellen, a dentist from Zimbabwe, and Ameet, an IT Engineer from Clifton, Virginia, met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in DC. For their first date, they had dinner in Georgetown, then danced the summer night away. Five years later, Ameet surprised Ellen with a proposal at his place in Arlington, followed by a small dinner party with close friends at RPM Italian to celebrate.
For their June wedding, they say they wanted a classic, elegant wedding with symbolic traditions, cultural celebration, family, and community. Ultimately they say the celebration included more than a week of activities and five events including as much as they could from each of their Eritrean and Punjabi cultures, including traditional attire and a gourmet fusion menu.
Ellen’s favorite details were their vow exchange and sand ceremony, which she says captured the essence of their love in a personal way; Ameet says his favorite parts were the inclusion of Sikh and Eritrean traditions. “Sikhs and Eritreans are warriors with common values of justice, community, and commitment to freedom and sovereignty,” he says. “Ellen and I come from cultures surrounded by history and significance. We are blessed to carry them forward.”
Wedding favors included 360-video and photo booth photos for guests, plus traditional Punjabi sweets, care packages, and more.
After the wedding, the newlyweds honeymoon in Bali. See the photos from their big day below.
