8 At-Home Date Night Ideas That Are Better Than Going Out

Restaurants and bars are being shut down, schools are closed, and gatherings of more than 10 people are to be avoided. It’s a wild world out there right now, and it can be challenging to find a sense of normalcy in the midst of this COVID-19 outbreak. Although we’re advised to hunker down at home, that doesn’t mean we should go stir crazy, and skip out on typical things that make us happy, such as date nights. So, if you’re looking for clever ways to spend time with your honey as you try to “flatten the curve,” here’s eight at-home dates that are almost as good as seeing a play at The Kennedy Center or having the foie gras at Le Diplomate.

Cook a Gourmet Meal Together

If you’re like other Washingtonians, then you’ve definitely already stocked your cabinets and fridge with the essentials. Browse the web for a dish that you haven’t cooked before and get creative! Don’t feel like cooking? You may still be able to have a romantic meal together from one of your favorite DC-area restaurants, thanks to new take-out and delivery options. Check out which restaurants are offering take-out options amidst the pandemic here.

Stream a Workout Class

Yogis who typically spend their dates doing some kind of workout should opt for an online class that they can do in their very own living room. Many DC-area Yoga studios, such as Brookland’s Bluebird Sky Yoga, are now streaming their classes online, so you and your partner can get a little exercise in while enjoying some one-on-one time together.

Have Your Own Wine Tasting

Open your liquor cabinet or go to the wine rack or cellar and grab a few of your favorite bottles of red, white, pink, or even bubbly. You and your S.O. can then spend the evening seeing who is the better sommelier.

Board/Video Game Tournament

Dust off those old board games, puzzles, or even splurge and order a new gaming system while Amazon is still delivering, (we’ve heard the Nintendo Switch has been a go-to), and have yourself a game night.

Movie Marathon

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney Plus, you name it, these streaming services are filled with classic series that you can knock out on multiple at-home date nights. Find out what our editors are watching while they practice self-distancing here.

Redecorate

Want to hang some old photos? Wishing your couch faced a different direction? Or do you want to finally paint over that decades-old color in your bathroom? We know it sounds boring, but when done right redecorating can be a really fun (and productive!) date night idea.

Sip & Paint Night

Crafty couples can bring the sip-and-paint night to themselves! All you need is some poster board or canvas, paint, markers, and perhaps some glitter—along with a nice bottle of wine—and you can create the experience right at home.

Gardening

For those really wanting some fresh air, we suggest spending your at-home date outside! But, still in your respective backyard or front lawn, of course. Spring weather means you can definitely spend time together getting a green thumb by mulching, tidying up the hedges, or even planting additional plants.

