As Covid-19 continues to spread, more and more restaurants are offering takeout and no-contact delivery—from casual neighborhood spots to Michelin-starred dining rooms. Here are a few of our favorites among the newcomers. We’ll update this post as more options become available.

ABC Pony

The Asian-meets-Italian Navy Yard cafe offers its daytime menu—egg-drop soup, fusilli with white bolognese, spaghetti with XO sauce—for pickup or delivery via Caviar.

Anju

One of the best things I ate last year was Anju’s gochujang-glazed fried chicken, drizzled in Alabama-style white barbecue sauce—in fact, it was one of the (many) reasons we named it DC’s #1 restaurant. That super-crunchy bird, along with the equally excellent ssam board and dumplings, is available for pick-up. Order here.

Bad Saint

The tiny mod-Filipino restaurant is offering a nightly takeout menu, so you can dig into house-made pancit noodles, beef-and-quail-egg empanadas, and lobster with durian and coconut milk without standing in line. Call 202-733-4507 to order.

Clarity

Starting Monday, March 16, chef Jonathan Krinn’s Vienna dining room will serve family-style takeout menus. There will be a fish, meat, and surf-and-turf option, and each will come with dessert and (excellent) bread baked by Krinn’s father, Mal. The elder Krinn will also be making the focaccia pizza that’s beloved by the restaurant staff. Email jon@clarityvienna.com to order for pick-up (after 4:30 PM).

Elle

At this Mount Pleasant bakery/restaurant, you can call ahead or just pick up to-go items like kimchee fried rice, a double cheeseburger with XO mayo, and a raclette grilled cheese (the menu will change; check Instagram for the latest). Also: frozen cookie dough on parchment paper, whole pies, and pints of kimchee and pickles. Packaged family-style meals and delivery are on the way, too. Call 202-652-0040; pick up is between 5 and 9 PM.

Emilie’s

Kevin Tien’s Hill hotspot is turning into a carryout with a Vietnamese menu, freshly baked bread, and discounted wine. The menu is available from 3 to 8 PM. To order, call 202-544-4368 or email feedme@emiliesdc.com.

Gravitas

Chef Matt Baker is putting together customized at-home menus with themes like taco party and steak night, plus optional wine and cocktail pairings. Email events@gravitasdc.com.

Ivy and Coney

Jonesing for a Chicago dog? This Shaw bar is offering those, plus wings, Italian beef sandwiches, and smash burgers for takeout and delivery via Grubhub.

Izakaya Seki

The amazing garlic fried rice is one of the items this beloved izakaya is offering for carryout. Also: chicken kara-age, sablefish with miso, and crab-and-corn croquettes. Check out the menu, then order online or call 202-538-0321.

Kinship

On Friday and Sunday nights through April, Eric Ziebold and Celia Laurent’s Shaw French/American spot is serving a to-go dinner. Last Sunday’s was the lasagna Eric used to make for staff meal at the French Laundry, plus salad and garlic bread ($25 each). Order via Tock.

Komi/Happy Gyro

Johnny Monis is temporarily closing Komi and, in its place, bringing back his wildly successful all-vegetarian Happy Gyro. Carryout should start later this week.

Little Serow

The fiery flavors—and the famed (and mild) Mekong whiskey ribs—at this Northern/Northeastern Thai dining room will be available for pickup Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 PM. Order here.

Masseria

Nick Stefanelli is launching a home-delivery operation out of his chic Italian dining room near Union Market. Starting Tuesday, March 17, the restaurant will deliver dinners for two ($85) between 4 and 6 PM. He’ll offer a different entree each night, with an optional wine pairing. Tuesday’s menu features roasted whole chicken with roasted potatoes and spring panzanella. Call 202-608-1330 or order through the restaurant’s site.

Officina

Salumi boards, pastas, pizzas, and gelato by the pint are available from the Wharf Italian restaurant for delivery or pickup via Caviar.

Queen’s English

This Hong Kong-inspired Columbia restaurant is serving takeout dinners for two ($52) Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 9 PM. One menu featured soy-braised enoki mushrooms (a highlight of the regular dinner menu), plus Chinese broccoli with cured duck-egg yolk and pork collar or duck with Chinese hot mustard. Text your name and preferred pick-up time to Sarah Thompson, 757-301-1889. Venmo your payment to @queensenglish.

Reveler’s Hour

The new wine bar/restaurant from the Tail Up Goat team is doing curbside pickup between 5 and 8:30 PM. The menu will be updated each day. Text your order to 202-270-8382.

Reverie

Johnny Spero’s luxe take on a Big Mac, decked out with miso-cured cucumbers, buttery onions, and smoked cheddar, was one of our favorite dishes of 2019. Now, you can get it for takeout, along with his family-style roasted duck, which he wraps up into a foil swan. Check out the menu on the restaurant’s Instagram, and order by calling 202-808-2952 Tuesday through Saturday nights.

Supra

There may be no better culinary antidote to these unsettling times than buttery, cheesy khachapuri, which this Georgian restaurant offers in takeout and delivery form, along with sandwiches, grilled meat platters, and a myriad of small plates. Call 202-789-1205 or email your order and desired pickup time to info@supradc.com.

Tail Up Goat

The Adams Morgan hotspot is starting curbside pickup. Recent specials include prime rib or hen of the woods mushrooms with hollandaise; they’ll update the menu daily.

Thamee

Get Burmese classics like tea-leaf salad and mohinga, plus a killer riff on ma po tofu, via Caviar. And remember, everything is better with a side of golden rice. Monday nights, chef Jocelyn Law-Yone offers lime-and-fish-sauce-marinated fried chicken, too.

