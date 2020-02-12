  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #76 – Meokja Meokja

About Meokja Meokja

cuisines
Korean
Location(s)
9619 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

Kimchee is the star of the panchan lineup at this Korean barbecue place. Also on the table: shredded scallions; huge rounds of daikon; seasoned salt; and a swirl of sesame oil—all meant to enhance the meats grilled in front of you. Go à la carte or opt for a combo deal; even the smallest for two feeds twice that number. Servers are attentive, flipping meats as they caramelize and piling them onto plates before they blacken. Be sure to try the thick-cut pork belly, prime rib eye, or marinated short ribs, a gorgeous strip of meat, bone, and fat that’s dramatically unfurled on the grill. Moderate.

