Southern Indian comfort food lures us to Saravan Krishnan’s welcoming dining room. Tomato-based egg curry offers both heat and richness, while kothu paratha—chopped flat-bread sautéed with eggs—is something we crave for breakfast and dinner. Dosas are greaseless, and even a workhorse dish like dal makhani deserves star billing. Inexpensive.

