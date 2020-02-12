  • Trending Now in Food
  • Korean
  • Cane
Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #58 – Agni

Cost:

Written by | Published on

About Agni

Cost:

cuisines
Indian
Location(s)
46005 Regal Plz
Sterling, VA 20165
Awards
Eat Great Cheap 2019

There’s an air of playfulness at this southern Indian dining room with colorful paintings on the wall, party-hat-shaped dosas on the kids’ menu, and egg bajji, a clever riff on Scotch eggs with a creamy tomato sauce. Fiery shrimp ulli theeyal combines plump seafood with shallots and coconut. Curries run from mild chicken pooled with yogurt and deluged with curry leaves to a tongue-searing Chettinad goat. A finish of rasamalai—creamy balls of paneer in a sweet, milky brew—delivers cool comfort. Inexpensive.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day