100 Very Best Restaurants: #58 – Agni

About Agni Cost: cuisines Indian Location(s) 46005 Regal Plz

Sterling, VA 20165 Awards Eat Great Cheap 2019

There’s an air of playfulness at this southern Indian dining room with colorful paintings on the wall, party-hat-shaped dosas on the kids’ menu, and egg bajji, a clever riff on Scotch eggs with a creamy tomato sauce. Fiery shrimp ulli theeyal combines plump seafood with shallots and coconut. Curries run from mild chicken pooled with yogurt and deluged with curry leaves to a tongue-searing Chettinad goat. A finish of rasamalai—creamy balls of paneer in a sweet, milky brew—delivers cool comfort. Inexpensive.

