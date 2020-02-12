100 Very Best Restaurants: #63 – A&J Restaurant

The smell of fresh dumplings and steaming soups makes even short waits at this no-reservations dim sum hot spot feel torturous. Mercifully, service is swift and patience is rewarded with pork-filled pot stickers and delicately wrapped wontons. The northern Chinese menu is vast, but make room on your table for handmade noodles swimming in a spicy beef broth or slicked in hot-and-sour sauce. Pro tip: Balance out the carb-fest with some garlicky cucumbers and pickled cabbage. Oh, and bring cash—the place takes only that or Venmo. Inexpensive.

