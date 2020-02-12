  • Trending Now in Food
100 Very Best Restaurants: #63 – A&J Restaurant

Written by | Published on
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

About A&J Restaurant

cuisines
Chinese
Location(s)
4316 Markham St. 1319 Rockville Pike
Washington, DC
Awards
100 Very Best 2020

The smell of fresh dumplings and steaming soups makes even short waits at this no-reservations dim sum hot spot feel torturous. Mercifully, service is swift and patience is rewarded with pork-filled pot stickers and delicately wrapped wontons. The northern Chinese menu is vast, but make room on your table for handmade noodles swimming in a spicy beef broth or slicked in hot-and-sour sauce. Pro tip: Balance out the carb-fest with some garlicky cucumbers and pickled cabbage. Oh, and bring cash—the place takes only that or Venmo. Inexpensive.

