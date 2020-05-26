A Purple and Gold Color Palette Inspired the Design for This MGM Wedding

Morgan and Quacey’s lavish big day featured a custom ballgown, a ceremony filled with loved ones, a Rolls Royce, and a reception decorated to the nines, complete with a smoke-filled first dance and five-tiered-fondant-frosted cake confection. The couple’s 405-guest MGM wedding has us reminiscing about larger celebrations, (go away corona!), but also looking ahead to what the future could hold. Plus, there are plenty of special details that could be translated to a smaller ceremony. Check out the glamorous hotel wedding below to learn more about this DMV-area couple’s day.

How They Met

The pair met a family dinner—the bride’s twin sister was dating Quacey’s younger brother and they were all at a dinner so that the two families could meet. “When I saw Morgan for the first time I immediately said to myself ‘Wow, she’s gorgeous,'” says Quacey. After a few more get-togethers, Quacey asked Morgan to dinner. They dated for almost a year and a half before getting engaged.

The Glamorous MGM Wedding Details

For their MGM National Harbor wedding, the couple knew that family and friends were their priority, so they splurged on their guest count. The couple got married in a large church, Way of the Cross Church of Christ, and then invited everyone to their ballroom reception to celebrate, eat a delicious meal, and dance the night away. The sit-down-dinner included roasted chicken, seared bass, little neck clams covered in a butter sauce, a surf-and-turf option, and a vegan dish. The custom dance floor was a hit, paired with a smoke machine and one-of-a-kind lighting. Another thoughtful inclusion? Onsite childcare. “We wanted our wedding to be fun a place for everyone to enjoy, so onsite daycare was a top priority,” says the couple.

The Details:

Photographer: Tunji Studios | Planning & Design : Andrew Roby Events | Venue and Cake: MGM National Harbor | Florist: Bella Fiori Flowers | Makeup Artist: Glam Qui | Hair Stylist: Unique Berry Hairs | Bride’s Attire: Yemi Kosibah | Groom’s Attire: Miguel Wilson Collection | Bridesmaid Dresses: House of JonLei Atelier | Videographer: Yanair Photography | Lighting & Floor Design: The Light Source Company | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals (furniture); Select Event Group (ghost chairs); Accent Event Rentals ( bride and groom seating); Nuage Design & BBJ Linen (linens) | Photo booth: Focus and Fabulous | Transportation: Vintage Limos, Xatric Best Limo & American Eagle Limo

