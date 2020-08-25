An International Spy Museum Wedding With a Moody Purple Color Palette

One day during their first week as summer associates at their NYC law firm, Dan spotted an empty seat next to Elyka and claimed it immediately. They became fast friends, bonding over their shared affinity for electronic music, food, and travel. After the summer ended they stayed in touch, with Dan making excuses to visit family in Boston, where Elyka was finishing law school. They dated nearly five years before Dan proposed after a multi-course tasting dinner at a renowned restaurant outside of New York City.

They wed at DC’s Spy Museum, deciding on an elegant aesthetic and moody palette of rich purples and black for the brand-new venue. Guests sipped Champagne ahead of entering the ballroom for a ceremony that overlooked the Potomac and featured a metallic geometric-shaped arch, later repurposed for the couple’s sweetheart table. After the “I do’s” the newlyweds hosted a cocktail hour on the roof, where guests enjoyed views of the city and signature drinks: Negronis (his) and Kir Royales (hers). Back inside, room uplighting, chandeliers above the dining tables, and an elaborate installation of hanging lights above the dance floor set a dramatic tone, and black-and-gold-foil menus, black and purple linens, and gold-trimmed chargers at each place carried the color scheme through to dinner. Instead of a cake, the couple chose a three-tiered cheese wheel.

“Chandeliers lent elegance to dinner,” says planner Sara Bauleke, “while lighting over the dance floor and a custom bar and large lounge created a vibrant dance party.”

The Details:

Photographer: Michelle Lindsay Photography | Planning & Design: Bella Notte | Florist: Philippa Tarrant Custom Floral | Invitations: Emily Baird Design | Caterer: Design Cuisine (dinner); Ace Beverage (alcohol) | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hairstylist: Bridal Hair by Remona | Makeup Artist: Leah Margosis | Attire: Ines Di Santo (bride); Tom Ford (groom); Hayley Paige, Bella Bridesmaids (bridesmaids); the Black Tux (groomsmen) | Music: Lucy Black Strings (ceremony, cocktail hour); DJ Shawn (reception); both Lucy Black Entertainment | Decor: Fabrication Events (drapes); BD3 Design | Lighting: Frost Lighting | Photo booth: Booth-o-Rama | Videography: Monachetti Weddings

