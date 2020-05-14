Weddings

Here Are 20 of Our Favorite Wedding Dresses From Virtual NYBFW

These 2021 wedding dresses are perfect for elopements, virtual ceremonies, and (one day) bigger celebrations, too.

Written by
| Published on
2021-wedding-dresses
Dress by Wtoo by Watters. All photographs courtesy of design houses

From pearl-and crystal-embellished beauties, to gowns that ooze an effortless romantic vibe, to chic minimalist dresses perfect for a virtual affair, 2021 wedding dress trends include some of the most varied styles we’ve seen. While we await more designers to showcase their new collections this fall before we  produce our Trend Report, (due to Covid-19, only a few designers were able to show virtually this past April), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wedding dresses so far. No matter how you’re celebrating your special day, whether you’ve postponed because of CDC regulations or are planning a smaller-scaled ceremony next year, these 20 wedding dresses will get you excited about your upcoming nuptials. [insert all the heart eye emojis here].

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest 

2021-new-wedding-dresses

Dress: Amsale

Dress: Savannah Miller

Dress: Reem Acra

Dress: Ines by Ines Di Santo

Dress: Watters

Sebastien+9
Sebastien+8

Dress: Sébastien Luke

Dress:BHLDN 

Dress: Reem Acra

dAYsvBqQ
7kgab2Pg

Dress: Willowby by Watters

Dress: Amsale

CEckTfMw
3aVevtFw

Dress: Watters

Dress: Savannah Miller

Dress: Ines by Ines Di Santo

Dress: BHLDN

Dress: Justin Alexander Signature

Dress: Watters

2021-wedding-dresses

Dress: Sébastien Luke

2021-new-wedding-dresses

Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner

2021-new-wedding-dresses

Dress: Amsale

Dress: Wtoo by Watters

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day