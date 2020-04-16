New York Bridal Fashion Week Goes On—Virtually



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



New York Bridal Fashion Week is held twice a year in the spring and fall months. It’s a chance for the top designers to showcase their newest collections in an innovative and fashion-forward way (of course), so that salons, brides, and press can see the latest trends in the bridal world. Essentially Fashion Week, complete with lavish runways and dramatic presentations, but for wedding gowns.

However, while we’re in the throes of Covid-19 stay-at home-orders, designers have had to rethink the way they typically unveil their designs for the Spring 2021 season. Back in early March, The Bridal Council, which provides the latest news and puts on NYBFW, announced to its members and bridal community that April market wasn’t going to be cancelled, but would be held digitally, and asked designers to prepare “Zoom or Join Me Technology” presentations instead.

In lieu of in-person shows, presentations or appointments, designers are reinventing the lace-embroidered wheel this week by having attendees tune into various online platforms to see the collections. Some designers recorded their collection with models on a runway before New York officially shut down, while others are providing web galleries for viewers to see images of the new wedding dresses. Morliee by Madeline Gardner was one of the few designers that video-taped their fashion show and then partnered with Rachel Jo Silver of LoveStories TV to hold a webinar where bridal salons, brides-to-be, and media from all over the world tuned in to watch. It was a unique experience that included in-depth detail about the gowns, from intricate beading on bodices to fabrics used to create swoon-worthy silhouettes, and a chance for attendees to ask questions about the various looks in an online chat group—all from their own homes. Another original and virtual approach that designers, such as Anne Barge and Amsale, are trying, is providing online bridal appointments for buyers to have one-on-one time with designers and their teams. “The key to the virtual appointment is not to make a purchase, but to establish a relationship with the customer,” says Anne Barge’s team. “We have made it our number one goal at Anne Barge to continue to provide our brides with a personalized experience to make their wedding dreams into a beautiful reality, even during these unprecedented times.”

It’s a totally different New York Bridal Fashion Week, but in the middle of a pandemic, these virtual runway shows and presentations are keeping the event alive by allowing designers to communicate and reach their customers in a way they never have before. To learn more about virtual Bridal Fashion Week, check out Bridal Council’s website.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Join the conversation!