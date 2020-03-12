We are writing to you as a follow-up to our Town Hall Meeting that took place on February 27th in New York City. The coronavirus (COVID-19) was a topic of concern discussed at the meeting, and we plan to keep the bridal community informed of the latest news regarding the virus.

It has been decided that New York Bridal Fashion Week will proceed as scheduled for this April. The dates are as follows:

Thursday, April 16, 2020 to Saturday, April 18, 2020 for Runway Shows/Presentations

Friday, April 17 to Monday, April 20 for Market Appointments

Many Bridal Council designers from North America, Europe and Israel source fabrics from unaffected regions. For those producing in affected areas, “currently, there is no evidence that COVID-19, can be transmitted from soft surfaces like fabric to humans”, according to www.health.harvard.edu.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) offers a comprehensive site to provide the most up to date information. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

