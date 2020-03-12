On March 9, the New York Bridal Market Chicago released a statement on their website announcing the cancellation of the March 2020 show.
A banner on their site reads:
“AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION, THE NATIONAL BRIDAL MARKET CHICAGO, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED MARCH 15-17, 2020, HAS BEEN CANCELLED. GROWING CONCERNS OVER THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK HAVE PROMPTED THE UNFORTUNATE DECISION TO CANCEL BY SHOW MANAGEMENT. OUR TOP PRIORITY IS THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR EXHIBITORS, ATTENDEES AND STAFF.”
Last week, on March 3, The Bridal Council, which runs the New York City show, said that after a town hall meeting on February 27, they’ve decided to keep their April event as planned. While the situation seems to be changing swiftly nationwide, no further update has been made, even as the city cancels and postpones other events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Here’s The Bridal Council’s statement:
“Dear Members and Bridal Community,
We are writing to you as a follow-up to our Town Hall Meeting that took place on February 27th in New York City. The coronavirus (COVID-19) was a topic of concern discussed at the meeting, and we plan to keep the bridal community informed of the latest news regarding the virus.
It has been decided that New York Bridal Fashion Week will proceed as scheduled for this April. The dates are as follows:
Thursday, April 16, 2020 to Saturday, April 18, 2020 for Runway Shows/Presentations
Friday, April 17 to Monday, April 20 for Market Appointments
Many Bridal Council designers from North America, Europe and Israel source fabrics from unaffected regions. For those producing in affected areas, “currently, there is no evidence that COVID-19, can be transmitted from soft surfaces like fabric to humans”, according to www.health.harvard.edu.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) offers a comprehensive site to provide the most up to date information. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
We look forward to seeing you in NYC & will advise on any updates we receive.
Sincerely,
The Bridal Council”