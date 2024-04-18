A Rainy Summer Wedding at King Family Vineyard

Deia, a realtor from Fairfax Station, and Matthew, a finance professional from Minnesota, connected at a house-warming party after running in close social circles for a while. Three years after a successful first date at a restaurant in Charlotte, where they live, Matt proposed on a trip to Hilton Head.

For their July wedding at King Family Vineyard, they wanted a romantic, timeless vibe with a modern touch—and they chose the venue for its natural beauty, and as a nod to their first trip together, when they visited Deia’s alma mater, the University of Virginia, and spent time on the Monticello Wine Trail. Deia’s favorite part of the wedding weekend was having all of their favorite people together. Matt’s was the goose-feather bowtie and cufflinks from Brackish that he wore and surprised Deia’s father with to wear, too. Favors included traditional Albanian wedding cookies—which Deia’s mom made from scratch—in honor of Deia’s family heritage.

See the photos from their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Heather Dodge Photography | Venue: King Family Vineyards | Planning and design: Anyvent Planning | Florist: Willow Branch Flowers | Invitations: Shine Wedding Invitations | Caterer: Harvest Moon Catering | Cake: Passionflower Cakes | Hairstylist: Veil Bridal Co. | Makeup Artist: PixiBomb | Bride’s attire: Suzanne Neville from Ladies of Lineage (dress); A.B. Ellie (earrings); Shoshanna (reception); Golden Goose (sneakers) | Groom’s attire: Bruce Julian Clothiers | Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale from Bella Bridesmaids | Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux | Music: Melodious Strings; Affirmative Groove via Sam Hill Entertainment | Transportation: Ambassador Limo; Albemarle Limousine (getaway car) | Videographer: Schornberg Media (watch it here) https://vimeo.com/736908998 | Rentals: MS Events; Paisley & Jade

