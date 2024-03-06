This Modern Wedding Started With a Blank Canvas and a Skyline View

Julianna and Brian’s modern and sophisticated black-and-white wedding is timeless. Right off the bat, Julianna stunned in a strapless A-line gown accessorized with a sexy, but modest, cut-out neckline. She completed her look with a pearl-embellished veil and, for a sentimental touch, her great-grandmother’s sapphire ring.
Also wow-worthy: the couple’s venue—thanks to its scenic and stately DC views. “We knew we wanted a showstopping view of the city, and Potomac View Terrace blew us away when we toured,” says Julianna. “We instantly knew this was the perfect spot, as it also allowed for our incredible planner to start with a blank canvas for the design.”
Simply Chic Events and Sophie Felts Floral Design took the terrace to another level with the help of lush greenery installed throughout Potomac View Terrace’s ceilings, perfectly paired with the modern black-and-white tablescapes. Check out the rest of their wedding, below!
The Details
Photographer: Kir Tuben Photography
Venue: Potomac View Terrace at The American Pharmacists Association
Planning and design: Simply Chic Events
Florist: Sophie Felts
Invitations: Minted
Catering: Well Dunn
Hairstylist: MAB Artistry
Makeup artist: Nour Kazoun
Bride’s attire: Louvienne from Lovely Bride DC
Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie
Music: BroadSound Band
Transportation: MJ Valet
Videographer: Yeattes Productionswatch their video here
Lighting: Atmosphere Lighting
Rentals: Something VintageBBJ La Tavola