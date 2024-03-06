This Modern Wedding Started With a Blank Canvas and a Skyline View

Weddings

Julianna and Brian’s modern and sophisticated black-and-white wedding is timeless. Right off the bat, Julianna stunned in a strapless A-line gown accessorized with a sexy, but modest, cut-out neckline. She completed her look with a pearl-embellished veil and, for a sentimental touch, her great-grandmother’s sapphire ring. 

Also wow-worthy: the couple’s venue—thanks to its scenic and stately DC views. “We knew we wanted a showstopping view of the city, and Potomac View Terrace blew us away when we toured,” says Julianna. “We instantly knew this was the perfect spot, as it also allowed for our incredible planner to start with a blank canvas for the design.”

Simply Chic Events and Sophie Felts Floral Design took the terrace to another level with the help of lush greenery installed throughout Potomac View Terrace’s ceilings, perfectly paired with the modern black-and-white tablescapes. Check out the rest of their wedding, below!

The Details

Photographer: Kir Tuben Photography

Venue: Potomac View Terrace at The American Pharmacists Association

Planning and design: Simply Chic Events

Florist: Sophie Felts

Invitations: Minted

Catering: Well Dunn

Hairstylist: MAB Artistry

Makeup artist: Nour Kazoun

Bride’s attire: Louvienne from Lovely Bride DC

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie

Music: BroadSound Band

Transportation: MJ Valet

Videographer: Yeattes Productionswatch their video here

Lighting: Atmosphere Lighting

Rentals: Something VintageBBJ La Tavola

