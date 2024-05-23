Weddings

This Modern Wedding Featured Classic DC Views

Grand stairs were the backdrop for the ceremony and the reception took place on the rooftop.

Written by
| Photographed by Lauren Louise Collective | Published on

Sarah and Ty met as students at Virginia Tech—she was a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings, and he was a regular Friday night customer—but their first official date wasn’t until years later, when both were living in DC. Five and a half years after a first date at Cafe Mezze in Arlington, Ty proposed on the rooftop of their apartment building.

Their August wedding—which aptly also included a rooftop venue—featured a modern classic, green-and-white design that their wedding planner says allowed the views to speak for themselves, and was a continuation of the green grass of the National Mall. The couple exchange vows on the grand staircase in front of the venue before heading to the candle-and-string-lit rooftop for the reception. Sarah’s favorite parts were the views of the monument and the Lincoln Memorial, and having their dog Brodie walk down the aisle; Ty’s, he says, was “hands down the band.”

Guest favors were balsamic and olive oil made in Greece. Other special details included drink stirrers that featured Brodie’s face, and fun facts about the couple on cocktail napkins. The dinner men included a few of their favorite foods, included mac-and-cheese fritters, chicken, and a peach summer salad, plus late-night fare—passed buffalo chicken pops—chosen in honor of their Buffalo Wild Wings meeting.

The Details

Photographer: Lauren Louise Collective

Venue: Potomac View Terrace

Planning and design: Elizabeth Carberry Creative

Florist: Wander and Whimsy

Invitations: Oh Eleven Studio

Catering: Well Dunn Catering

Dessert: Buttercream Bakeshop

Hair and makeup: MAB Hair and Makeup Artistry

Music: Round Midnight

Transportation: Reston Limousine

Videographer: Paperboys

Photo booth: SillyShotz

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

