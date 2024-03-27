This Classic Wedding Design Included a Black-and-White Escort Wall of Bud Vases

Lauren, a physician assistant from Virginia, and Aaron, a director at a consulting firm from Michigan, met on Bumble and dated for two and a half year before getting engaged on a vacation in Maui. Their August wedding at Raspberry Plain Manor in Leesburg included 225 guests, and was designed in a palette of white, ivory, gold, dark green, and dove gray to convey a “classic, light, and airy” aesthetic.

Lauren’s favorite details included their first dance, and their escort display, which included shelves of bud vases against a black backdrop with a neon sign at the top. Aaron’s favorite part of the day was when he surprised guests by joining the band on guitar for a song at the reception. Other special details included a watercolor painting of the venue that was featured on both personalized matchbox favors and the invitation liners, and a hanging floral installation above the reception space that the couple say was a splurge that “really brought the room together.” See more from their big day below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Details

Join the conversation!