Weddings

This Classic Wedding Design Included a Black-and-White Escort Wall of Bud Vases

There was one for each of the 225 guests.

Written by
| Photographed by Maddy Williams Photography | Published on

Lauren, a physician assistant from Virginia, and Aaron, a director at a consulting firm from Michigan, met on Bumble and dated for two and a half year before getting engaged on a vacation in Maui. Their August wedding at Raspberry Plain Manor in Leesburg included 225 guests, and was designed in a palette of white, ivory, gold, dark green, and dove gray to convey a “classic, light, and airy” aesthetic.

Lauren’s favorite details included their first dance, and their escort display, which included shelves of bud vases against a black backdrop with a neon sign at the top. Aaron’s favorite part of the day was when he surprised guests by joining the band on guitar for a song at the reception. Other special details included a watercolor painting of the venue that was featured on both personalized matchbox favors and the invitation liners, and a hanging floral installation above the reception space that the couple say was a splurge that “really brought the room together.” See more from their big day below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

GettingReady_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-80
GettingReady_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-45
FirstLook_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-17
FirstLook_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-36
FirstLook_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-81

Ceremony_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-4
Ceremony_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-14

Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-9
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-19
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-35
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-41
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-98
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-136
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-367
Reception_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-24

 

Sunset_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-89
Sunset_ALWedding_MaddyWilliamsPhotography-16

 

The Details

Photographer: Maddy Williams Photography

Venue: Raspberry Plain Manor

Florist: Flor de Casa Designs

Invitations: Minted

Catering: Gala Cuisine

Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop

Hair and makeup: Best Face Artists

Bride’s attire: Stella York from The Bridal Room

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale from Bella Bridesmaids

Music: Black Tie from Washington Talent

Transportation: Road Yachts

Videographer: Granger Creative

Rentals: Something Vintage

Lighting: Royal AV Group

Photobooth: A-list Photobooths

Dance Lessons: Chevy Chase Ballroom

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day