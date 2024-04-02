This Couple Planned Their October Wedding in Six Months

For their first date, Emily and Joel—who met through the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s leadership program—agreed on a “coffee date,” and determined they had a lot in common when they both ordered tea. Almost exactly a year later, Joel proposed on the roof of Union Market, then surprised Emily with a celebration with friends and family. For their October wedding–which they planned in six months—they wanted an “upscale rustic” vibe, decorated in shades of burnt orange, dark green, white, and light pink.

Special touches included the Korean tassels they used as napkin rings (Emily had collected them during her extensive time in Korea); their chuppah, which they adorned with each of their mother’s wedding dresses; 200 handmade candy “lulav and etrog” favors the couple put together using green rock candy and lemon candies to honor the wedding date, which was on the eve of the Jewish harvest holiday Sukkot. For the wedding flowers, Emily says she knew she wanted anemones and dahlias to be “the stars of the show,” supplemented with cappuccino roses, greenery, and more.

For dessert, the couple chose a cake with layers of earl gray and chocolate cake, plus honey-infused Korean rice cakes called gaul ddeok. See the details of their wedding below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

The Detail

Photographer: Robert Aveau for Bonnie Sen Photography | Venue: Gordon Springs | Planning and design: Edwin Hernandez for Ida Rose Events | Florist: She Loves Me | Invitations: Lively House & Home | Catering: Main Events Caterers | Cake: Jisoo Cake Design | Hair and makeup: Sarah Khan Artistry | Bride’s attire: Neta Dover from Love Couture Bridal; Reformation (reception) | Groom and groomsmen’s attire: SuitShop | Bridesmaids’ attire: Adrianna Papell | Music: Bachelor Boys Band | Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide | Rentals: Select Event Group and White Glove Rentals

Join the conversation!