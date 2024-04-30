Weddings

A White and Gold Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton

The $2 bill favors were an extra special touch.

Written by
| Photographed by Michelle Whitley | Published on

Emily, a NICU nurse from Silver Spring, and Michael, a data analyst from Annandale, recognized each other on a dating app as having a mutual friend. They exchanged numbers and met for dinner at Union Market for a first date that would last six hours. Three years later, Michael proposed on the National Mall at sunset. 

For their August wedding, the pair did a first look at the DC War Memorial before joining their loved ones for a ceremony and reception at the Ritz-Carlton. They chose a color palette of white and gold with dusty blue accents and added some personal touches, like $2 bills they hid under everyone’s charger which were revealed during the welcome speech to be something Emily’s grandfather believed everyone should carry for good luck. Also: they incorporated roses incorporated throughout, as a tribute to Michael’s parents’ wedding theme. The band, they say, had everyone on the dance floor all night. See all the details of the big day below. 

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding

Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding

 

Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding

Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding

Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding
Balbier-Rosenstein Wedding

The Details

Photographer: Michelle Whitley

Venue, catering, and cake: The Ritz-Carlton, Washington DC

Planning and design: Sheri G Events

Florist: Edge Floral Event Designers

Invitations: Minted

Hair and makeup: Updos For I Dos

Bride’s attire: Kelly Faetanini from the Bridal Room

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie

Music: Millennium from Washington Talent Agency

Videographer: Washington Talent Agency

Wedding favors: Shady Grove Candles

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day