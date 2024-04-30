A White and Gold Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton

Emily, a NICU nurse from Silver Spring, and Michael, a data analyst from Annandale, recognized each other on a dating app as having a mutual friend. They exchanged numbers and met for dinner at Union Market for a first date that would last six hours. Three years later, Michael proposed on the National Mall at sunset.

For their August wedding, the pair did a first look at the DC War Memorial before joining their loved ones for a ceremony and reception at the Ritz-Carlton. They chose a color palette of white and gold with dusty blue accents and added some personal touches, like $2 bills they hid under everyone’s charger which were revealed during the welcome speech to be something Emily’s grandfather believed everyone should carry for good luck. Also: they incorporated roses incorporated throughout, as a tribute to Michael’s parents’ wedding theme. The band, they say, had everyone on the dance floor all night. See all the details of the big day below.

