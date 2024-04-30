A White and Gold Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton

Emily, a NICU nurse from Silver Spring, and Michael, a data analyst from Annandale, recognized each other on a dating app as having a mutual friend. They exchanged numbers and met for dinner at Union Market for a first date that would last six hours. Three years later, Michael proposed on the National Mall at sunset.
For their August wedding, the pair did a first look at the DC War Memorial before joining their loved ones for a ceremony and reception at the Ritz-Carlton. They chose a color palette of white and gold with dusty blue accents and added some personal touches, like $2 bills they hid under everyone’s charger which were revealed during the welcome speech to be something Emily’s grandfather believed everyone should carry for good luck. Also: they incorporated roses incorporated throughout, as a tribute to Michael’s parents’ wedding theme. The band, they say, had everyone on the dance floor all night. See all the details of the big day below.
Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo
Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest
The Details
Photographer: Michelle Whitley
Venue, catering, and cake: The Ritz-Carlton, Washington DC
Planning and design: Sheri G Events
Florist: Edge Floral Event Designers
Invitations: Minted
Hair and makeup: Updos For I Dos
Bride’s attire: Kelly Faetanini from the Bridal Room
Groom’s attire: Indochino
Bridesmaids’ attire: Azazie
Music: Millennium from Washington Talent Agency
Videographer: Washington Talent Agency
Wedding favors: Shady Grove Candles