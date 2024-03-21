Weddings

A Modern Black-and-White Wedding at Great Marsh Estate

The flower girl: a golden retriever named Cider.

Written by | Photographed by Kyla Jeanette Photography | Published on

For their late-March wedding at Great Marsh Estate, Sarah Jane and Trae exchanged “I dos” overlooking the estate’s vast property and then invited guests inside to celebrate the night away. A black-and-white color palette was incorporated throughout the wedding, including as part of the design for their stationery, tablescapes, and attire, to exude a contemporary and elegant aesthetic. 

For entertainment, a lively band was at the top of their priority list as the couple both are musicians. “Trae’s brother introduced us to Ray” of Big Ray and the Kool Kates, says Sarah Jane. “Once we spoke with Ray and listened to the band, we knew they were the right choice.” During the reception, says Trae, Ray brought them onto the stage to sing Taylor Swift’s, “Love Story” and “Wildest Dreams” songs. “The guests have told us it is the most memorable part of the evening,” they say. 

The Details

Photographer: Kyla Jeanette Photography

Venue: Great Marsh Estate

Planning + Design: Will and Rose Events

Florist: Petal N Bloom

Invitations: The Knot

Catering:Serendipity

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts

Hair Stylist: Jasmine Palma Artistry

Makeup ArtistSara Mabrouk

Bride’s Attire: Maison Signore from Kleinfeld in NYC

Groom + Groomsmen Attire: Generation Tux

Bridesmaids’ Attire: Bella Bridesmaids

Music/Entertainment: Big Ray and the Kool Kats

Transportation: Chariots for Hire

Videographer:Paper Boys (watch their wedding video here!) 

