Weddings

This Wedding Dress Trend Is Going To Be Everywhere in 2022

Ruffle wedding dresses took over the latest season of (virtual!) New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Written by
| Published on
All photographs courtesy of design houses

While we weren’t able to see the unveiling of all the new collections from New York Bridal Fashion Week up close and personal this season, the gorgeous designs were still evident even through our computer screens. The Spring 2022 season of New York Bridal Fashion Week went on virtually again this year, due to the pandemic. However, though in-person attendance was limited or non-existent for safety precautions, bridal designers did not disappoint, delivering captivating gowns for future brides-to-be. We’re prepping our trend forecast for our summer print issue, but in the meantime, we’ve rounded up dresses with one element that will be taking the ceremony aisles by storm in 2022: romantic ruffles. A variety of swoon-worthy gowns were covered in fluttery tiered fabric, from silk taffeta to organza tulle, and we can’t wait to see them in action when more celebrations make their return in the DMV. Check out a few of our favorite romantic ruffle wedding dresses below to see what we mean.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

ruffle-wedding-dresses
Wedding dress by Anne Barge
ruffle-wedding-dresses
Wedding dress by Justin Alexander Signature
Wedding dress by Ines Di Santo
Wedding dress by Ines Di Santo
Wedding dress by Kim Kassas Couture
Wedding dress by Sébastien Luke
Wedding dress by Wiederhoeft
Wedding dress by Enaura
Wedding dress by Rita Vinieris
Wedding dress by Peter Langner
Wedding dress by Marchesa

 

Wedding dress by Viktor&Rolf Mariage

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights. Follow her on Instagram @jatynes19

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day