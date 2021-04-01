Here Are the Gathering Restrictions for Weddings Right Now in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Last week, citing an increase in Covid-19 vaccinations, Virginia governor Ralph Northam announced that the state would ease the restrictions on social gatherings, among other events. The new order—effective today, April 1—caps weddings and other gatherings at 50 people indoors, and 100 people outside. Prior to the announcement, Northam had capped social gatherings at 10 people inside and 25 outdoors.

The announcement follows changes to gathering limits in Maryland and DC. On March 12, Maryland’s venue restrictions increased to 50 percent of their capacity for both indoor and outdoor wedding venues (with masking, social distancing, and other safety measures in place). Maryland had also previously capped social gatherings at 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

In DC, mayor Muriel Bowser updated the restrictions on outdoor gatherings only on March 22. They are limited to 50 people (observing social distancing). She left the indoor-gathering cap at 10, and offered to reassess the limits in April.

TL; DR? Here are the capacity limits for weddings right now—as always in the pandemic, the situation is fluid:

DC: 50 people outside; 10 people inside

Maryland: 50 percent of indoor or outdoor venue capacity

Virginia: 50 people inside; 100 people outside

