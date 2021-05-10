Weddings

On May 21, Capacity Limits and Dance Ban for Weddings Will Be Lifted

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a sweeping end to restrictions, with some exception.

Photo by Kristen Gardner

Today, DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC would be lifting restrictions on “public and commercial activity, including capacity limits, types of activities, and time restrictions,” including those for wedding venues, restaurants, private gatherings, museums, and more, effective May 21. The two exceptions to the lift included bars and nightclubs, which can begin operating at 50 percent capacity on May 21, and large sports and entertainment venues, which will continue with the waiver process, until on June 11, when both categories can operate at 100 percent as well. The presentation included additional announcements as well, including that DC will begin following the CDC guidance on mask-wearing outdoors.

The ban on dancing, a restriction announced last month that had engaged couples as well as the wedding industry calling for reconsideration, will also be lifted on May 21.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

