From Capes to Jumpsuits, This New Maryland-Based Bridal Line Is Designed for Fashion-Forward Brides

Back in October, designer Kai Petty launched a contemporary bridalwear collection. Fifth & Welshire is a new Black-owned e-commerce brand led by Petty that takes a different approach when it comes to designing wedding-day looks. Born in the midst of a pandemic, the Maryland-based company offers a range of alternative bridal looks for those looking for something other than the traditional ballgown.

The idea is for brides to find a dress or bridal piece that not can only be worn again, but also is at an accessible price point (separates begin at $210, dresses at $215, and jumpsuits at $275) and easily shippable. “Our garments say ‘bridal’ for that special day, but unlike statement pieces that will only be worn once and put away, our designs become versatile components for the occasions that follow,” says Petty. They’re also ideal, she says, for rehearsal dinners and after parties, “whenever those resume.”

Petty, who is also the creative director of Fifth & Welshire, says the designs are “from a modern lens and target brides that prefer elopements and intimate gatherings,” intentionally designed for women looking for accessible luxury pieces: think clean lines, chic jumpsuits, and capes galore. “Our debut collection accommodates virtually any bride, whether the wedding is at City Hall, in the backyard, at a destination, or in a classic walk-down-the-aisle setting,” says Petty.

Check out their latest collection below, and stay tuned for their second collection, which unveils in April.

Photographs: @antwonmaxwellphotography | Model: @_essencetaylor | Makeup: @luxurylevelbeauty | Manicurist: @manifestnailsskin

