These Bachelor Dresses From Night One Are Giving Off Major Wedding Vibes

Matt James’ season premiere of The Bachelor was filled with drama, glitz, and glam—thanks to his batch of single contestants flaunting some serious night-one looks. From flirty feathered frocks, to sequin-filled beauties, this season’s group of ladies are not messing around when it comes to dressing up for their leading man.

Since we spend much of our timing dreaming about celebrations at which one could wear them, the night-one gowns, while perfect for the camera and sweeping Matt off his feet, also caught our attention, too. With pre-wedding festivities, wedding days, elopements, and after parties (and maybe even a couple of bridal party options, too!) in mind, we watched each contestant step out of the limo to greet the oh-so handsome bachelor, and rounded up a few of our favorite looks. Here are our picks, along with where brides-to-be (and their squads!) can get the look.

What Kristin Wore: A Sparkly One-Shoulder Standout

Kristin, a 27-year-old attorney from Virginia Beach, caught our attention in a sparkling silver, one-shoulder gown. We’re pretty sure the dress is this metallic lace one from Jovani’s Prom collection (style number 00353) from Castle Couture. We love this for a glitzy rehearsal dinner or maybe a New Years Eve bridal party option.

What Kit Wore: A Flirty Feathered Frock

Kit, a 27-year-old fashion entrepreneur from New York City, came dressed to impress on night one of Matt James’ season. No surprise, really, since her mother is actually famous fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. Kit, of course, chose to wear one of her mom’s designs, a feathered ombre mini dress, accessorized with a satin bow for a flirty, standout look. Kit’s dress is a perfect choice for brides looking for something chic to wear at their rehearsal dinner, bridal brunch, or a fun outfit change at the reception.

What Carolyn Wore: A Gold Sequin Stunner

Carolyn, a 30-year-old journalist from L.A., opted for a wow-worthy off-the shoulder number covered in gold embellishments. It reminded us of the ultra popular Badgely Mischka gown that has doubled as a trendy bridesmaid dress option since 2015. Don’t you agree?

What Marylynn Wore: A Trendy Dress in a Moody Shade with a Modest Cutout

Marylynn, the 28-year-old event coordinator from Studio City California, chose a satin gown that featured two trends we saw more than once during the Bachelor premier: side cutouts and a one-shoulder neckline. We like the dress for rehearsal dinners but maybe even more so as a bridesmaids gown. It’s tough to tell from the lighting, but we think this look is actually this one-shoulder side cut-out satin gown by Jump in hunter.

What Bri Wore: A Luxe Silk Emerald Green Gown

Bri, a 24-year-old communications manager from San Francisco, swooned in an opulent silk dress that included a sexy open-back and an elegant ruffle cowl neckline. This gown is by Michelle Mason and can be found on Revolve, and is an ideal choice for a guest attending a black-tie-wedding, perhaps at a DC-area museum or hotel.

What Serena C. Wore: A Stylish Old Hollywood-Inspired Look

We have to say Serena C., a flight attendant from San Fransisco, gets our first impression rose when it comes to style. She channeled classic Hollywood with an ultra-chic figure-hugging gown, similar to this Jenny Yoo design, that also featured a cowl neckline and back. This night-one look totally suits a sophisticated DC affair.

What Amber Wore: A Beaded Embellished Dress with Art Deco Flair

Amber, a 30-year-old nursing student from Costa Mesa, California, unfortunately didn’t get much air time (we aren’t even sure if she had a chance to speak with Matt one-on-one) but nevertheless, we did remember her night-one gown. It resembled Adrianna Papell’s haltered Art Deco beaded blouson dress, which is another popular choice for bridesmaids. Also one to consider if you’re hosting a Gatsby-inspired bash.

What Sydney Wore: A Bold Red Beauty

Sydney, the 28-year old marketing specialist from Nashville, Tennessee met Matt in a bold red halter-style dress–something we think could be fun for a rehearsal dinner, an after party, or even bridesmaids or a maid of honor. Get a similar look with the “Queens” gown by Amanda Uprichard in the color “lipstick” from Revolve.

What Victoria Wore: A Bedazzled Ensemble

Love her or hate her, Victoria, the 27-year-old “queen” from LA, made quite the scene with her entrance in a look that was bedazzled from tiara to toe. We aren’t sure this is her exact gown but you can definitely get the look with this Vienna dress style number 8918 in ivory.

What Khayla Wore: An Of-the-Moment Orange One-Shoulder Gown

Orange is having a moment in the wedding world, and we love this orange-ish off-the-shoulder number worn by Khayla, a 28-year-old healthcare advocate from Durham, North Carolina. We couldn’t find this exact one, but this ‘Eva’ asymmetric column dress from BCBGMAXAZR in vibrant orange is giving us the same chic vibes.

