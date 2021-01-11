Weddings

The Menu at This Micro-Wedding Was Printed on Acrylic Over Pressed Flowers

The showstopping detail was designed by Sugar Taylor Co. for the July 4 wedding at the Four Seasons.

Those who think a micro-wedding can’t have macro-style, well, you are definitely misinformed. Just one look at Ashley and Joey’s glamorous mini-mony and intimate reception will squash any doubts. The DMV-area couple married over the Fourth of July holiday weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel in Georgetown and threw a celebration with a “stroke of midnight” purple-hued color palette. “We knew we wanted the feeling of winter, but in a summer wedding, so we went with the dark blues, dark purples, and greys,” explains Ashley.

Along with their moody purple color palette, the couple spruced up their hotel venue with bright florals, candles, and velvet chairs. But the wedding detail that stood out the most to us was the custom menu cards designed by Sugar Taylor Co. which were made with fresh blooms pressed between clear acrylic and gold grommets. 

To keep with Covid-19 safety guidelines Ashley and Joey kept their guest list super small and were unable to invite all of their family and friends. So, they decided to have a live video stream of their day for their loved ones that couldn’t attend. “It was streamed from our wedding site and placed on YouTube,” says Ashley. The expecting couple included a gender reveal at the reception. During cocktail hour, the newlyweds passed out “Team Lash” and “Team ‘Stache” stickers to their guests for them to make their predictions, and then later sliced into their wedding cake, to reveal a pink slice indicating they were having a baby girl. Check out their wedding below for more glamorous micro-wedding details and even gender reveal ideas. 

Photography: Rhea Whitney Photography | Venue & Catering: Four Seasons Washington, D.C. | Planning & Design: Lily & Grayson Events | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Florals: The Floral Guru | Linens & Napkins: Nuage Designs | Chairs & Tables: White Glove Rentals | Place Cards & Bar Menu: Laura Hooper Calligraphy | Menu Cards: Sugar Taylor Co. | Chargers & Flatware:  Maison de Carine

 

 

 

