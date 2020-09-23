Weddings

A Micro-Wedding at the W Hotel in Downtown DC

Kristen and Jared married in a small intimate ceremony on March 22, 2020.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Trene Forbes Photography

Even though the wedding they had spent months planning for had to be postponed, Kristen and Jared still were able to the tie the knot in a memorable (and romantic) way this year. The couple opted for a micro-wedding in late March where they exchanged vows at the glamorous Washington, DC venue, The W Hotel.

Their micro-wedding was definitely toned down from the celebration they had envisioned, since Covid-19 regulations required they scale back on their guest list. But, although their “big day” was more intimate, there was one place in particular that they skimp—their wedding attire. Kristen donned a fitted Pnina Tornai gown that was covered in crystal embellishments and Jared looked dapper in a navy-and-black tuxedo. The couple said “I do” with an epic backdrop, too, thanks to the W Hotel’s downtown location. After they married, Kristen and Jared joined their immediate family at the nearby fine-dining steakhouse, Mastro’s for dinner. The rest of the evening was spent toasting with champagne and enjoying a delicious two-tiered strawberry-filled cake topped with gold foil accents and wow-worthy florals. Check out their special micro-wedding below for more details.

 

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

 

micro-wedding-w-hotel

 

Kristen and Jared Wedding-6059
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6046

micro-wedding-w-hotel

Kristen and Jared Wedding-6474
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6386
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6393
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6490
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6496

Kristen and Jared Wedding-6190
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6207
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6234

Kristen and Jared Wedding-6354
Kristen and Jared Wedding-6357

The Details:

Photographer:  Trene Forbes Photography | Venue: W Hotel Washington DC  | Planning & Design: The DC Event Planner| Florist: Platinum Weddings | Invitations: Elegant Wedding Invites Cake: Bouquet Cakes by Nafi | Hair Stylist: Universally Tressed  | Makeup Artist: K. Nicole Make-up | Bride’s Attire: Pnina Tornai from Kleinfeld Bridal | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music/Entertainment: DJ Max Powers

 

 

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE