A Micro-Wedding at the W Hotel in Downtown DC

Even though the wedding they had spent months planning for had to be postponed, Kristen and Jared still were able to the tie the knot in a memorable (and romantic) way this year. The couple opted for a micro-wedding in late March where they exchanged vows at the glamorous Washington, DC venue, The W Hotel.

Their micro-wedding was definitely toned down from the celebration they had envisioned, since Covid-19 regulations required they scale back on their guest list. But, although their “big day” was more intimate, there was one place in particular that they skimp—their wedding attire. Kristen donned a fitted Pnina Tornai gown that was covered in crystal embellishments and Jared looked dapper in a navy-and-black tuxedo. The couple said “I do” with an epic backdrop, too, thanks to the W Hotel’s downtown location. After they married, Kristen and Jared joined their immediate family at the nearby fine-dining steakhouse, Mastro’s for dinner. The rest of the evening was spent toasting with champagne and enjoying a delicious two-tiered strawberry-filled cake topped with gold foil accents and wow-worthy florals. Check out their special micro-wedding below for more details.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The Details:

Photographer: Trene Forbes Photography | Venue: W Hotel Washington DC | Planning & Design: The DC Event Planner| Florist: Platinum Weddings | Invitations: Elegant Wedding Invites | Cake: Bouquet Cakes by Nafi | Hair Stylist: Universally Tressed | Makeup Artist: K. Nicole Make-up | Bride’s Attire: Pnina Tornai from Kleinfeld Bridal | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Music/Entertainment: DJ Max Powers

Join the conversation!