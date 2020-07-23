Nefertiti and Allen took their engagement photos at the Library Congress and they are oh-so gorgeous. From their coordinated outfits to their adorable poses, they aced their photo shoot. Not only does their engagement session feature some killer inspo, but the couple also shared with us their future wedding plans and how they decided to postpone. As Covid-19 has caused many couples to rethink their wedding and move their larger celebration to a later date, Nefertiti and Allen share how they too made the difficult decision. Check out their engagement photos below to learn more about their story and wedding plans.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

How the Couple Met

The couple first met on a dating app. Nefertiti says she was just about to delete the app, but checked her messages first. Turns out, Allen had messaged her and the two ended up exchanging phone numbers and going on a few dates. However, they didn’t get together immediately. “We remained friends while Allen was waiting for his deployment with the Air Force,” says Nefertiti. Then after speaking on and off again for two years they officially became a couple in March 2016.

Their Wedding Postponement Story

When the coronavirus pandemic first made waves in the US, it was just weeks before Nefertiti’s bachelorette party. The couple decided to cancel their bachelor/bachelorette parties, and bridal shower to be on the safe side. “As the days progressed, the imminent concern grew as the virus traveled across several state lines,” explains the couple. The subsequent lockdown created so much uncertainty, they say, and having so many unanswered questions made every decision increasingly more difficult. Luckily they had the help of their wedding planner, Yodit Gebreyes of Favored by Yodit to guide them through the uncertain and stressful time. “We’re thankful that our wedding planner, Yodit, kept us well informed on the impact of the pandemic,” says the couple. Ultimately they considered that most of their family did not live in the DC area, and about half of their guests would need to travel to attend the wedding. So, they made the difficult decision to postpone to next year. “We are very thankful for the vendor team we’ve selected, as they were incredibly understanding and flexible as we navigated this intricate and delicate time,” adds the couple.

The Couple’s Best Advice for Planning a Wedding Right Now

“Don’t be discouraged about possibly needing to postpone your wedding,” says Nefertiti. “Take it as an opportunity to savor the milestones along the way and create a special day for you and your soon-to-be spouse.” She adds that couples planning their wedding right now should take their time and feel good about their decisions while also prioritizing time with their partner in order to look back on this process as a good memory. “The work and planning leading up to your wedding day should be fun too!”

The How They Plan to Celebrate in the Future

“We will still be having our gorgeous wedding as we planned it, but on another day,” says the couple. Their new date is set for June, 19th 2021 and they are looking forward to getting married surrounded by family and friends present on that day. “The fact that our new date falls on the Juneteenth holiday will make the wait all more worthwhile,” says the couple.

The Details:

Photographer: Terri Baskin | Planner: Favored by Yodit Events & Design | Makeup: Makeup by Terrill Anthony | Hair: Serena Hampton

Join the conversation!