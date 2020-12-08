A Classic Winter Wedding at the Mayflower Hotel

Madeline and Joseph opted for a formal winter-inspired wedding last January and it’s perfect for those who are in the midst of planning a cold-season soirée. The couple, who met their junior year at Catholic University of America, married at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle and then invited their guests to a sit-down dinner reception followed by dancing at the luxe Mayflower Hotel. Madeline says that at the top of their priority list when planning was that they both wanted “an amazing band and a classically Washingtonian venue close to the church.” The Mayflower and the band, The Bachelor Beach Boys brought their wedding vision to life.

Along with their music entertainment and formal, convenient setting, Madeline and Joseph’s big day also included plenty of elegantly classic details. From the calla lily florals to the big bow on the back of the bride’s satin A-line dress, this celebration at the Mayflower Hotel is not only filled with winter wedding ideas, but sophisticated details to inspire, as well. Check it out below!

