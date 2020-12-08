Weddings

A Classic Winter Wedding at the Mayflower Hotel

Madeline and Joseph married January 11, 2020.

Photos by Jalapeno Photography

Madeline and Joseph opted for a formal winter-inspired wedding last January and it’s perfect for those who are in the midst of planning a cold-season soirée. The couple, who met their junior year at Catholic University of America, married at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle and then invited their guests to a sit-down dinner reception followed by dancing at the luxe Mayflower Hotel. Madeline says that at the top of their priority list when planning was that they both wanted “an amazing band and a classically Washingtonian venue close to the church.” The Mayflower and the band, The Bachelor Beach Boys brought their wedding vision to life.

Along with their music entertainment and formal, convenient setting, Madeline and Joseph’s big day also included plenty of elegantly classic details. From the calla lily florals to the big bow on the back of the bride’s satin A-line dress, this celebration at the Mayflower Hotel is not only filled with winter wedding ideas, but sophisticated details to inspire, as well. Check it out below!

0Y1A7493
0Y1A7489

 

0Y1A7552
0Y1A7562
0Y1A7658
0Y1A7666
0Y1A7660
0Y1A7674
0Y1A8638
0Y1A7995
0Y1A7718
0Y1A7755
307878_005
0Y1A8599

0Y1A8187
DSCF4135
0Y1A8550
0Y1A9479
314200_0028
IMG_3172
0Y1A8726
IMG_3325

0Y1A8687
0Y1A8689

The Details:

Photographer:  Jalapeno Photography | Venue & Caterer: The Mayflower Hotel | Planning and Design: Katie MacGregor of Rose Gold Events | Invitations: The Dandelion Patch | Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Bakery | Hair and Makeup Artist: Makeup by Ana B | Bride’s Attire: Sareh Nouri from Carine’s Bridal Atelier Groom and Groomsmen Attire: The Black Tux | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Bella Bridesmaids | Music/Entertainment: Bachelor Boys Band | Signage: Signage Bare Ink

