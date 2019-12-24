Madison Yeutter and Jonathan Carkhuff’s December wedding in Washington, DC is totally getting us into the Christmas spirit. The couple, who met while as students at Davidson College, tied the knot last winter at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a dreamy reception that followed at National Museum for Women in the Arts. They chose to decorate with soft white blooms paired with earthy greenery to evoke a cozy and elegant aesthetic that was perfect for their early December wedding date. Check out their wedding (and love story!) below to learn more about their joyful celebration.

The Wedding Fashion

Madison swooned in an ivory taffeta A-line gown by designer Tara Keely. To complete the look, she had her hair pulled back in a classic chignon bun and carried a bouquet that overflowed with blooms including white roses, peonies, berries, and eucalyptus. To stay warm, she also accessorized with a white fur bolero—perfect for outdoor photos! Jon stuck to a formal look by wearing his U.S. Air Force Mess Dress Uniform. As for bridesmaids and groomsmen, they also looked lovely in wintery gray gowns for the ladies, and tuxedos for the gentlemen.

How They Got Engaged

Madison and Jon got engaged in December 2017 while hiking the Billy Goat Trail in Potomac, Maryland. “We both love the Billy Goat Trail and have made it a tradition to hike there at least once a year,” they say. So, one year as the couple was enjoying their hike, Jon found a picturesque spot overlooking the Potomac River and asked for a quick water break. They sat for a few moments taking in the scenic view and when Madison got up to leave, Jon asked her to wait just a second. “When she turned around, I was down on one knee and asked her to marry me,” says Jon.

The Couple’s Favorite Moments From Their December Wedding

Madison: “The magic of the balcony overlooking the museum hall [at the reception] and the ambience it created for us to see all of our beloved family and friends in one space.”

Jon: “Seeing Madison walk down the aisle with her dad.”

The December Wedding Details

For their December wedding reception, the couple opted for a plated sit-down dinner that included a modern American menu with “warm winter flavors,” such as braised short ribs, panko-crusted salmon, and an almond-crusted butternut squash. Tabletops set the romantic, wintery mood with snow-colored linens, gold Chiavari chair seating, and white blooms paired with soft greenery and winter berries. Festive signature cocktails served included a “Ruby Sipper” (a champagne and cranberry cocktail with fresh pomegranate seeds) for Madison and a “Ginger Fever” (a bourbon and ginger concoction) for Jon. For dessert, a candy bar treated guests to a selection of delicious sweets and a four-tired confection was cut and served at the end of the night.

The Details:

