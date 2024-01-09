A “Bomb Cyclone” Covered This March DC Wedding With Snow

Katherine and Nicholas married on a snowy March day at the historic Dumbarton House. Even though these two Southern California natives weren’t expecting a snowstorm on the day of their nuptials, it ended up being the perfect surprise. With the help of their vendor team, they were able to stick to their initial plans for an outdoor ceremony by securing additional tents and passing out hand-warmers as favors. Following the snowy ceremony, guests were invited inside the charming Dumbarton House for the reception, which Katherine says needed little decor to create their ideal wedding aesthetic. “We opted for simple, elegant details that paired with the historic venue but did not detract from its beauty,” says Katherine. Their florist also incorporated soft white roses, anemones, and ranunculus, with greenery to enhance the reception space.

Following dinner, guests danced the night away to a selection of favorite hits, which Katherine says was made into a into a spotify playlist and shared with everyone afterwards.

The Details