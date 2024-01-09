A “Bomb Cyclone” Covered This March DC Wedding With Snow

Katherine and Nicholas married on a snowy March day at the historic Dumbarton House. Even though these two Southern California natives weren’t expecting a snowstorm on the day of their nuptials, it ended up being the perfect surprise. With the help of their vendor team, they were able to stick to their initial plans for an outdoor ceremony by securing additional tents and passing out hand-warmers as favors. Following the snowy ceremony, guests were invited inside the charming Dumbarton House for the reception, which Katherine says needed little decor to create their ideal wedding aesthetic. “We opted for simple, elegant details that paired with the historic venue but did not detract from its beauty,” says Katherine. Their florist also incorporated soft white roses, anemones, and ranunculus, with greenery to enhance the reception space.
Following dinner, guests danced the night away to a selection of favorite hits, which Katherine says was made into a into a spotify playlist and shared with everyone afterwards.
The Details
Photographer: Anna Meyer Photo
Venue: Dumbarton House
Planning + Design: Simply Breathe Events
Florist: Springvale Florals
Invitations: Minted
Catering: Spilled Milk Catering
Cake: Creative Cakes
Hair Stylist: Amanda Fiorita Hair
Makeup Artist: IzzyB Makeup
Bride’s Attire: Alexandra Grecco from Lovely Bride DC
Groom’s Attire: Indochino
Bridesmaids’ Attire: Jenny Yoo
Music/Entertainment: DJ Dan Goldman
Videographer: Shutter and Sound (watch their wedding video here!)
Wedding Rings and Bands: Tiny Jewel Box
Tents + Lighting: Sugarplum Tents