Weddings

This Wedding Design Included a Hot Pink, Fuchsia, and Orange Color Palette

The couple wanted an airy, fun, colorful vibe.

Written by
| Photographed by Aimee Custis Photography | Published on
Photographys by Aimee Custis Photography

Leslie, an interior designer from Texas, and Leor, a computer engineer from Israel, connected online and met up for a first date at Dolcezza in Bethesa. The date went so well that Leor says he ignored the meter alerts on his phone and got a parking ticket. Less than a year later, he proposed on a trip to the beach while the pair were in Israel.

The goal for their January wedding, says the couple, was for the day to feel “open, airy, colorful, relaxed, and fun.” To accomplish that, they decorated the window-filled venue in shades of hot pink, fuchsia, and orange. A QR code encouraged guests to upload their photos to a shared album, and at the bar, there was a menu of mocktails—named after the couple’s pets—that guests could request spiked if they chose. Other fun details: the “Doctor Who Easter eggs,” they say, and the fuchsia Manolo Blahnik flats the bride says she’d long had her eye on.

Familial touches throughout included the Katubah and Chuppah that Leslie’s sister made, heirloom and family-made jewelry, Leslie’s mother’s veil, and the flower selection, which held special meaning for their family.

The Details

Photographs: Aimee Custis Photography

Venue: The Fairmont Washington

Planning and design: Havard Events & Design

Florist: Cedar and Lime Co. 

Invitations: Minted

Catering and cake:The Fairmont Washington

Hairstylist: Silvia Platero

Makeup artist: Simone Noorestani

Bride’s attire: Jenny Yoo from Anthropologie 

Groom’s attire: Hugo Boss from Nordstrom

Music: Blue Label Band

Rentals: Something Vintage, BBJ La Tavola, Etsy

 

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

