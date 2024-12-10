This Wedding at the Willard Featured a “Winter Elegance” Theme

Weddings

Elizabeth, a lawyer from Texas, and Kyle, senior director of communications for the Washington Nationals from Wisconsin, met on Bumble and dated for four years before Kyle proposed on a private tour of the Capitol, overlooking the National Mall from the west terrace. Afterwards, they celebrated with friends and family over brunch.

At their winter wedding in January, the pair wanted a timeless “winter elegance” vibe decorated in warm winter neutral tones. To kick off the wedding weekend, they welcomed guests—many of which came from out of town—with a party in the Champions Club at Nationals Park. On the big day, they shared a first look and private vows on the Willard’s grand staircase. Elizabeth’s uncle played the violin—something he did at Elizabeth’s parents wedding 30 years before—at the ceremony and cocktail hour. At the reception, a champagne tower doubled as a seating chart. Other special details included custom koozies that read “Welcome to Elizabeth’s wedding, featuring Kyle”; mini Crown Apple bottle favor that served as an homage to Kyle’s late father; and appearances by their dog Gus—in person, and on the napkins and cocktail stirrers.

The Details

Photographer: KPC + Co. Photography

Venue: Cathedral of St. Matthew The Apostle (ceremony); The Willard Intercontinental Hotel (reception)

Planning and design: Roberts and Co. Events

Florist: Twinbrook Floral Design

Hairstylist: Karen Garcia

Makeup artist: Artistry by Lexi

Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier via Carine’s Bridal Atelier (ceremony); Gautier Private Label (reception)

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux; LT Custom Style (dinner jacket)

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Dan Goldman, Dan Goldman Events

Rentals: DC Rental

Transportation: Chariot for Hire

Mariachi band: Mariachi El Rey

Invitations: Minted

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

