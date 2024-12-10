This Wedding at the Willard Featured a “Winter Elegance” Theme

Elizabeth, a lawyer from Texas, and Kyle, senior director of communications for the Washington Nationals from Wisconsin, met on Bumble and dated for four years before Kyle proposed on a private tour of the Capitol, overlooking the National Mall from the west terrace. Afterwards, they celebrated with friends and family over brunch.

At their winter wedding in January, the pair wanted a timeless “winter elegance” vibe decorated in warm winter neutral tones. To kick off the wedding weekend, they welcomed guests—many of which came from out of town—with a party in the Champions Club at Nationals Park. On the big day, they shared a first look and private vows on the Willard’s grand staircase. Elizabeth’s uncle played the violin—something he did at Elizabeth’s parents wedding 30 years before—at the ceremony and cocktail hour. At the reception, a champagne tower doubled as a seating chart. Other special details included custom koozies that read “Welcome to Elizabeth’s wedding, featuring Kyle”; mini Crown Apple bottle favor that served as an homage to Kyle’s late father; and appearances by their dog Gus—in person, and on the napkins and cocktail stirrers.

