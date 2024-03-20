Angela, a data scientist from Taiwan, and Grant, an MBA student from Massachusetts—they met as undergrads at Northwestern—got engaged at an omakase restaurant that Angela had always wanted to try. For their summer wedding on July 1 at Brittland Estates in Chestertown, Maryland, the foodies mixed garden-party decor with a coastal color palette.

Angela designed the paper products, including the invitations and programs, which included the couple’s last names in Chinese characters. Guests, many of whom stayed onsite at the venue, opened welcome boxes containing some of the pair’s favorite snacks: Taiwanese lychee jelly and hot Cheetos. After the nuptials, loved ones dined at reception tables identified by Angela’s sketches of the newlyweds’ favorite restaurants, plus descriptions of fond memories—and dishes—from each. The menu was full of seafood options and nods to the Eastern Shore. Late-night fare included fried-chicken sliders and grilled-cheese sandwiches offered on the dance floor.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

