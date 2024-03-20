Angela, a data scientist from Taiwan, and Grant, an MBA student from Massachusetts—they met as undergrads at Northwestern—got engaged at an omakase restaurant that Angela had always wanted to try. For their summer wedding on July 1 at Brittland Estates in Chestertown, Maryland, the foodies mixed garden-party decor with a coastal color palette.
Angela designed the paper products, including the invitations and programs, which included the couple’s last names in Chinese characters. Guests, many of whom stayed onsite at the venue, opened welcome boxes containing some of the pair’s favorite snacks: Taiwanese lychee jelly and hot Cheetos. After the nuptials, loved ones dined at reception tables identified by Angela’s sketches of the newlyweds’ favorite restaurants, plus descriptions of fond memories—and dishes—from each. The menu was full of seafood options and nods to the Eastern Shore. Late-night fare included fried-chicken sliders and grilled-cheese sandwiches offered on the dance floor.
The Details
Planning and design: SRS Events
Florist: Violet Floral Designs
Invitations: Rise and Shine Letterpress (printing)
Caterer: Ken’s Creative Kitchen
Cake: SugarBakers
Hairstylist: Jasmine Palma Artistry
Makeup artist: Artistry by Lexi
Bride’s attire: Anne Barge (ceremony); Selezza London (reception)
Groom’s attire: J. Crew (tuxedo); Charles Tyrwhitt (shirt)
Music/entertainment: DJ Phil Kominski from Dan Goldman Events
Transportation: Chesapeake Charter
Videography: Granger Creative
Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co.; Eastern Shore Tents; BBJ La Tavola
Photographer: Kyla Jeanette Photography
Officiant: Reverend Christina Rock from Ceremony Officiants
Venue: Brittland Estates
This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.