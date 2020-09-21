Weddings

This Couple Threw the Ultimate Surprise Party—A Micro-Wedding

Eryn and Rob surprised their nearest and dearest in the best way possible, by getting married!

Written by
| Published on

Eryn and Rob refused to let Covid-19 completely ruin their unique wedding plans. While the couple was already planning a one-of-a-kind (surprise!) wedding on a boat in National Harbor, they had to switch gears a bit due to the pandemic. “As the date quickly approached, it became more and more obvious that our wedding would not be what we envisioned,” says the couple, “but we always knew that we wanted to keep the date and the element of surprise even if that meant it would only be the two of us.” So, when their venue called and said that they had to cancel their wedding boat ride, the couple pivoted to a plan-B option, an intimate surprise wedding at their condo with immediate family.  “After downsizing the cake, adjusting the caterer, replacing the DJ with Apple Music, and canceling our wedding invitation to the rest of the guests, we were ready,” says the couple. They then invited their family over for what was supposed to be an engagement party on June 6. But, family members were totally shocked when Eryn and Rob shared the exciting news that instead of celebrating their engagement the two were planning to marry right there and then. The couple says the best part of the day was the look on their parents’ faces when they told them they were actually getting married instead of having an engagement celebration. After the ceremony, Eryn and Rob’s parents left and the couple invited their wedding party over to continue the surprise festivities. About 10 guests came over to find Eryn and Rob had secretly married and everyone’s reaction was priceless! Check out their surprise-micro wedding below for proof!

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

 

08Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06052
06Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06036
07Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06041

38Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06239
05Eryn_Rob_Wedding157657030008-2

319Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07239
294Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07124

132Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06550
130Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06538

322Eryn_Rob_Wedding157657020003-2
321Eryn_Rob_Wedding157657020002-2
338Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07293
323Eryn_Rob_Wedding157657020004-2
333Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07276
154Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06652
86Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06405
76Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06374

 

204Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06793
171Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06696

218Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06840
216Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06829

The Couple’s Advice for Planning a Wedding Right Now

“We would recommend to couples that once you get through the disappointment of the day not looking exactly how you had picture it, remember that it’s about you and your partner celebrating your future together. At the end of the day, all though we would have loved to have had all of our friends and family present, there is something to be said about having only the small few that have shaped our lives the most by our side during our “big” (small) day. Rather than spending the evening walking around to all of the tables with obligatory small talk and thank-yous, we spent the evening simply celebrating our love.”

262Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06993
257Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06968

457Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07682
461Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07697
462Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07698

The After Party

“We had just our immediate family attend our ceremony, which included eight guests,” says Eryn. However, after the ceremony and toasts, the couple’s parents left and another part of the day began. “We had to say our goodbyes to our family because our bridal party was on the way over for the second half of the evening, and we didn’t feel comfortable exposing our family to more people than necessary,” explains Eryn. So, once their parents left, the couple invited their wedding party over for a little surprise reception, complete with a two-tiered buttercream-frosted cake. “One by one as our friends entered the doorway they were surprised by Eryn’s wedding gown,” says the couple.  “It was one surprise after the other and we celebrated through the night with some of the people that mean the most to us.”

380Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07466
92Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_06416
386Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07478
524Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07864
517Eryn_Rob_WeddingAP_07845

The Details

Florist: Ultra Violet Flowers | Caterer: Main Event Caterers | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop |Signage: Brightfully Ever After |
Makeup & Hair Stylist: Georgetown Bride | Wedding Dress: Stella York from The Bridal Room |
Groom’s Attire: Trace Personal Styling  | Jewelers: Dominion Jewelers

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE