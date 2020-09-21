This Couple Threw the Ultimate Surprise Party—A Micro-Wedding

Eryn and Rob refused to let Covid-19 completely ruin their unique wedding plans. While the couple was already planning a one-of-a-kind (surprise!) wedding on a boat in National Harbor, they had to switch gears a bit due to the pandemic. “As the date quickly approached, it became more and more obvious that our wedding would not be what we envisioned,” says the couple, “but we always knew that we wanted to keep the date and the element of surprise even if that meant it would only be the two of us.” So, when their venue called and said that they had to cancel their wedding boat ride, the couple pivoted to a plan-B option, an intimate surprise wedding at their condo with immediate family. “After downsizing the cake, adjusting the caterer, replacing the DJ with Apple Music, and canceling our wedding invitation to the rest of the guests, we were ready,” says the couple. They then invited their family over for what was supposed to be an engagement party on June 6. But, family members were totally shocked when Eryn and Rob shared the exciting news that instead of celebrating their engagement the two were planning to marry right there and then. The couple says the best part of the day was the look on their parents’ faces when they told them they were actually getting married instead of having an engagement celebration. After the ceremony, Eryn and Rob’s parents left and the couple invited their wedding party over to continue the surprise festivities. About 10 guests came over to find Eryn and Rob had secretly married and everyone’s reaction was priceless! Check out their surprise-micro wedding below for proof!

“We would recommend to couples that once you get through the disappointment of the day not looking exactly how you had picture it, remember that it’s about you and your partner celebrating your future together. At the end of the day, all though we would have loved to have had all of our friends and family present, there is something to be said about having only the small few that have shaped our lives the most by our side during our “big” (small) day. Rather than spending the evening walking around to all of the tables with obligatory small talk and thank-yous, we spent the evening simply celebrating our love.”

The After Party

“We had just our immediate family attend our ceremony, which included eight guests,” says Eryn. However, after the ceremony and toasts, the couple’s parents left and another part of the day began. “We had to say our goodbyes to our family because our bridal party was on the way over for the second half of the evening, and we didn’t feel comfortable exposing our family to more people than necessary,” explains Eryn. So, once their parents left, the couple invited their wedding party over for a little surprise reception, complete with a two-tiered buttercream-frosted cake. “One by one as our friends entered the doorway they were surprised by Eryn’s wedding gown,” says the couple. “It was one surprise after the other and we celebrated through the night with some of the people that mean the most to us.”

