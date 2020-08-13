This Event Company Is Rolling Out Deep-Cleaning Services to Make Weddings Safer

Even couples planning a micro-wedding or mini-mony are looking for ways to make their small, socially-distant celebration even safer. One local company is hoping it has the perfect solutions.

Perfect Settings, one of the area’s premier special-events companies, has experienced a drastic drop in business due to Covid-19. “I’m at 3 percent [of normal] revenue,” said founder Peter Grazzini. Still, Grazzini, who has been in the events industry for over 30 years, is optimistic: “I believe [the industry] will 100 percent come back.” The trick for now is finding ways to survive while offering weddings and other celebrations that meet CDC guidelines and keep everyone safe. This led Grazzini to do some research on how to provide couples with pandemic-safe services. Here is a look at some new sanitation offerings offered by Perfect Settings.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Decontamination Lights

Typically used in hospitals and ambulances, these hand-held, chemical-free UVC lights are a way to kill viruses and to decontaminate surfaces such as tabletops, seats, bars, and food stations. Perfect Settings says it wands and sanitizes all rental equipment before it leaves the warehouse, then once it’s set up prior to an event.

Hand Sanitizer and Hand-Washing Stations

Portable hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations can be rented, too—and set up not only at the entrance but also throughout a venue

Plexiglass Shields

Plexiglass shields, also known as sneeze and cough guards, can be rented to protect food and drink stations. The shields come in six-foot and eight-foot sizes to accommodate anything from buffet stations to bars.

Additional Safety Measures

Along with the new sanitation equipment and technology, Perfect Settings staff will also be temperature-checked and given personal protective equipment so that they, too, remain safe throughout an event.

For more information about Perfect Settings and their services, check out their website or call 202-722-2900.

Join the conversation!