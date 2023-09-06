Rent This McLean Mansion for Just $38,500 a Month

Have you ever wished you could live in a huge mansion, but maybe just for few months? Well, you’re in luck: A Neoclassical-style estate in McLean, which has previously sold for $5.5 million, just hit the market for $38,500 a month. And yes, that’s a thing. In fact, Jennifer Jo of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty also has another McLean mansion for rent at $26,500 a month.

The pricier home, if rented for its asking price, could break the record for the highest residential real estate rental ever in the DC-area. There may be properties that have rented privately for more, but the current record is held by two homes in Berkley and McLean that have both rented for $35,000 a month, according to Bright MLS.

Dubbed “Peacock Mansion,” the two-acre estate includes a mansion spanning over 20,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. Inside, there’s a two-story great room, a solarium, a wine cellar, a home theater, a billiards room, a library, a fitness room, and a spa. Behind the home is a spacious rear terrace overlooking the garden, fountain, swimming pool, and pergola. There’s also two garages that can fit four cars and tons of parking space on the paved driveways.

But if you can afford to rent a mansion, why not just buy one instead? Jo says clients who would be interested in this type of rental are usually high-level officials or company executives who plan to live in the area for short time, or wealthy families doing major construction on their homes.

Take a peek:

If you’re looking to buy rather than rent, another McLean estate hit the market for $25 million over the weekend. The riverfront property is now one of the most expensive listed in McLean, behind this $50 million contemporary new build.

The French-style Stratford House sits on more than four acres and comes with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 9,000 square feet. You’ll also find a two-story living room, eight fireplaces, a separate two-bedroom staff quarters, a patio, and a terrace. Outside, there’s a garden, a large pool, a court with enough parking for 30 cars, and the Potomac River right in the backyard. Mark Lowham and Phyllis Patterson, also of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, are the seller’s agents.

Have a look:

Join the conversation!