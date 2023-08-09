This $22 Million “Castle” in McLean Has an Indoor Pool and a Safe Room

Have you ever daydreamed about living in a castle? Well, we have some great news for you: A Tuscan-style estate in McLean will hit the market later this month full of regal vibes, all of which could be yours for…$22 million. When it goes for sale, it’ll be the second-highest property currently listed in McLean, according to Redfin. (The first is this $50 million contemporary new build.)

Dubbed the “Castle on the Potomac,” the home sits on over an acre overlooking the river and comes with eight bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, and 16,000 square feet. You’ll also find an indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna; an underground safe room; five fireplaces; a home theater; a game room; a four-car garage; and what the listing calls “the highest ceilings known to be approved in McLean in modern history.” Megan and Alex Thiel of Long and Foster are the seller’s agents.

Don’t have the cash to buy it? No worries—the current owner, Hazem Elariny, has it listed on Airbnb for $3,999 a night.

Take a peek: