These 7 Tiny Homes for Rent Near DC Are Giving Major Cozy Fall Vibes

Cozy spaces, wooded views, hot tubs, fireplaces, and twinkling string lights: these are the things fall dreams are made of. And they’re also just a few of the things (give or take) that these tiny homes for rent have in common. Surrounded by fall foliage, these smaller A-frame homes, tiny homes, cabins, and little chalets have great reviews on AirBnb and are the perfect spots for a fall getaway from Washington, DC—within an easy distance that’s ideal for a weekend drive.

Gum Tree Lodge

Location: Gordonsville, Virginia

Distance from DC: 2 hours and 15 minutes

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom A-frame-style cottage sits on 70 acres of land in the woods, in the Madison-Barbour Rural Historic District. On-site trails allow for easy walks, and the back porch offers a scenic spot for sipping coffee and evening drinks.

For more information about this home, click here.

Tiny Home on 100 Acres

Location: Leesburg

Distance from DC: 1 hour

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft-style cabin can accommodate up to three guests in the middle of 100 acres of woods in Loudoun County. Nearby Lucketts, with its wineries, antiquing, and breweries, offers plenty to do in town, plus the cabin is close to the Potomac River, C&O Canal, Appalachian trails, and Harpers Ferry, meaning there’s plenty of adventuring to do outside,as well.

For more information about this home, click here.

Modern Tiny House in the Trees

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Distance from DC: 4 hours and 15 minutes

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom modern cottage in the trees is the furthest drive of this bunch, but some of the touches are unlike other tiny homes we found, including the swing on the screened-in porch, high-speed internet, high-density foam mattresses with “luxury hotel sheets,” and proximity to downtown Durham with its shopping and restaurants.

For more information about this home, click here.

“Lokal A-Frame” on the Maurice River

Location: Maurice River, New Jersey

Distance from DC: 3 hours and 15 minutes

Accommodating the most guests of any property on our this, this cabin in the woods features three small bedrooms and two bathrooms, and can host up to eight people. The 2.5-acre wooded property offers a private beach along the Maurice River, plus a year-round hot tub, and two fire pits.

For more information about this home, click here.

Related Six Great Hikes Near DC For Seeing Gorgeous Fall Foliage

Mountaintop Retreat with Wood-Fired Hot Tub

Location: Front Royal, Virginia

Distance from DC: 1.5 hours

Called “Doah House,” this one-bedroom house sits on four acres at the top of the Blue Mountain, 30 minutes from Shenandoah National Park. On site, guests can enjoy a wood-fired hot tub, a Solo Stove fire pit, a fully stocked kitchen with heated floors, on-demand access to takeout and grocery delivery, and high-speed internet. Offsite, there are nearby wineries, and hiking along the Appalachian Trail.

For more information about this home on Airbnb, click here. To book this home directly, click here.

Copper Flat Cottage

Location: Biglerville, Pennsylvania

Distance from DC: 2 hours

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, modern, “lux studio cottage” in the mountains is within walking distance of the Appalachian Trail and 15 minutes from the interstate. There’s an attached sunroom with wooded views, plus a patio with a fire pit and picnic areas in the midst of the two-acre private property.

For more information about this home, click here.

“Dreamtime” Modern A-Frame Cabin w/ Hot Tub

Location: Berkeley Springs, WV

Distance from DC: 2 hours and 15 minutes

This A-shaped tiny home is admittedly a little less tiny than the others—but still plenty cozy. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it can accommodate up to four guests, in a “semi-secluded” mountainside area just outside Berkeley Springs. Cozy features include a wood-burning fireplace and the oversized glass door that offers wooded views. Nearby fall-friendly attractions include hiking trails at Cacapon Resort State Park and beyond, plus Berkeley Springs Brewing Co. and Cold Run Valley Winery.

For more information about this home, click here.

Related 13 Great Airbnbs For Hiking on Your Next Fall Getaway

Join the conversation!