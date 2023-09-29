13 Great Airbnbs For Hiking on Your Next Fall Getaway

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

With lower temps, leaf-peeping scenery, and fewer bugs, fall is the preferred season for hiking of many. And rather than spending the day on the mountain and then hopping back in the car for the return trip, it’s also an excellent time of year to book a cozy, rustic, Airbnb for the weekend—the perfect fall getaway. Depending on your hiking area of choice, there are plenty of Airbnbs to choose from. Whether you’re headed north to western Maryland, westward to the West Virginian mountains, or to the trails of Virginia, here are 13 great Airbnbs for your next hiking adventure-turned-fall getaway.

For hiking western Maryland, near Frederick:

Sugarloaf Mountain, Catoctin Mountain State Park, Cunningham Falls State Park, Gambrills State Park

Tiny A-Frame Retreat in the Woods of Frederick

This cozy tiny home is ideal for campers looking for a an upgrade. The camping-style space, tucked into the woods, includes a queen bed, a compost toilet, and a fire pit (with all the supplies) but no running water or electricity.

Misty Hill Lodge in Frederick

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom log cabin sleeps up to five guests and includes a spacious great room, an 80-inch TV and central heat and AC on five wooded acres, just 15 minutes to downtown, which hosts all kinds of festive fall activities and events.

Farm House in Mount Airy

This 1700s historic stone farmhouse accommodates up to eight guests on a 240-acre farm about 20 minutes outside of downtown Frederick. After a day spent hiking, guests can unwind just minutes from the home-away-from-home at Linganore Winecellars and Black Ankle Vineyards—or hike some more with a stroll along the property’s walking trails.

For hiking: Harpers Ferry

Cozy Tree House in Shepherdstown

Live your childhood dreams in this West Virginia tree house, nestled 20 feet in the air between oak and hickory trees. Just fifteen minutes from Harpers Ferry, the treehouse has heat and AC, a mini kitchen, and a bathhouse with a conventional toilet and shower.

Lakefront Cottage in Harpers Ferry

This three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom cabin on the lake sleeps up to six guests, and features a year-round hot tub with lake views—a dreamy end to a long day of fall hiking.

For hiking: Wintergreen, Virginia

Three-Bedroom Cabin in Wintergreen



This three-bedroom home in the woods at the top of Wintergreen Resort accommodates up to six people, with hiking trails just outside the door. Inside, there’s a cozy wood-burning fireplace (with firewood provided), and outside, an observation deck is ideal for fall picnics.

Top-of-the-Mountain Hideaway in Wintergreen

Another three-bedroom home toward the top of Wintergreen Resort that accommodates up to six guest, this home amongst the trees offers a wall of floor-to ceiling windows with scenic, forest views.

For hiking: Near Luray and Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah Stargazer Cottage in Luray

This cozy, two-bedroom cottage offers a “woodsy retreat” surrounded by trees on three acres of land. Recently renovated, the home is updated throughout and sleeps up to four guests, just 12 minutes to Luray Caverns and 25 minutes to Shenandoah National Park.

Cabin with Sauna near Luray

This three bedroom cabin in Shenandoah Valley accommodates up to eight guests with an expansive porch with wooded views, a sauna, and a soaring great room with a gas fireplace. Groups can enjoy the game table, and access all the area has to offer, with Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive, and Luray Caverns are each less than 20 minutes away.

Riverside Cabin near Luray



Escape to this one-bedroom tiny home with floor-to-ceiling windows with wooded views, walking distance to the Shenandoah River. The home—which is one of three tiny homes on the spacious property—includes its own outdoor hot tub and a fire pit, and is just 10 minutes to Luray and the Shenandoah National Park.

Chateau in Luray

This two-bedroom, lake-front chateau sleeps up to four people and features all the amenities you’d need for a fall weekend getaway including an electric fireplace, hot tub, fire pit, outdoor dining areas and patio lounges, plus a game room inside.

For hiking: West Virginia’s Monongahela National Forest and Kumbrabow

An Off-Grid Cabin in Huttonsville



Named the “Star View Lodge,” this rustic cabin is nestled at 3700 feet of elevation, with off-grid solar power plus all the creature comforts, including a stocked kitchen, fire pit, and smart tvs, on four acres of property with a wrap around deck that promises to let you feel like you can “feel the stars” at night. The home is two minutes to Kumbrabow, and 45 minutes to both Snowshoe and Holly River State Park.

Secluded Mountain Escape

This two-bedroom, three bathroom cabin in Beverly, West Virginia accommodates up to six guests, and is situated on a property that includes 100 acres of trails, and “next door access” to the Monongahela National Forest.

