Book a Treehouse for the Ultimate Fall Foliage Getaway From DC

Take leaf-peeping to new levels at these three treetop accommodations

Written by
| Published on

Primland Resort

2000 Busted Rock Rd., Meadows of Dan, Va.

Photograph courtesy of Auberge Resorts Collection.

Secluded from the main lodge, the resort’s three treehouses have porches that open onto views of a colorful valley and the Dan River Gorge. Each luxury dwelling has a king-size bed and a bathtub.

 

Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses

Bittinger, Md.

Photograph by Stacie Griffith.

Choose from four houses perched in the branches near Deep Creek Lake. The wooded interiors give the illusion of sleeping inside a tree trunk, and each rental has its own fire pit for cozy fall nights.

 

The Treehouse Camp at Maple Tree Campground

20716 Townsend Rd., Rohrersville, Md.

Photograph by Chuck Tracey.

The campground in Marylands Washington County features eight tree cottages with no electricity, for a more rustic experience. Each has a wood stove for heat on cooler nights. Pets are welcome in the forest cottages.

This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

