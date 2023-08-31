Primland Resort

2000 Busted Rock Rd., Meadows of Dan, Va.

Secluded from the main lodge, the resort’s three treehouses have porches that open onto views of a colorful valley and the Dan River Gorge. Each luxury dwelling has a king-size bed and a bathtub.

Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses

Bittinger, Md.

Choose from four houses perched in the branches near Deep Creek Lake. The wooded interiors give the illusion of sleeping inside a tree trunk, and each rental has its own fire pit for cozy fall nights.

The Treehouse Camp at Maple Tree Campground

20716 Townsend Rd., Rohrersville, Md.

The campground in Marylands Washington County features eight tree cottages with no electricity, for a more rustic experience. Each has a wood stove for heat on cooler nights. Pets are welcome in the forest cottages.

Related 6 Fall Foliage Getaways for When You Want to Escape the DC Area

This article appears in the September 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!