Iowa senator Chuck Grassley has become known for his viral, so-bad-they’re-good tweets. We asked him to give us a few social-media tips.
1. Write Your Own Messages
“I want Iowans to know that the tweet comes straight from me. It’s another way to let them know I’m on the job and working for them.”
2. Be Yourself
“Authenticity [matters]. When elected officials communicate with sincerity and respect, it’s a good thing.”
3. Master the Latest Tools
“I like to be on the forefront of technology that I can use to better serve Iowans. Whether by fax, satellite, Instagram, or Twitter, I’d use whatever platform works. In the digital age, tweets are an instant, unfiltered way to get my work and my message [out].”
4. Safety First!
“No tweeting and driving. If something is that important, I pull over to the side of the road to tweet. If you do that, first be sure to look both ways for deer.”
This article appears in the March 2019 issue of Washingtonian.