Look Inside My Home: A Bachelor Pad by the Wharf With a James Bond Portrait

Interior designer Will Joyner’s Southwest Waterfront studio is the ultimate bachelor pad.

When the 53-year-old bought the place in 2006, he was drawn to it for its proximity to the Metro and some of his favorite spots like the National Gallery of Art, the Air and Space Museum, and the Hirshhorn. Now, of course, it’s also a few minutes’ walk away from the Wharf, with all of its restaurants, bars, and shops. “I’ve watched the neighborhood blossom over the years to become one of the District’s most sought-after places to live,” he says.

Joyner packs a lot of glam into the 485-square-foot home—a bonus of living in a small space. “You can spend a little more on things that you love and really want,” he says, “as opposed to compromising on the quality of a piece by stretching the budget to furnish a four- or five-room house.”

Inside, portraits of James Bond and Diana Ross line the walls, and Joyner often invites friends over for what he calls his “famous” cocktails. “I like to think of my space as a sexy hotel suite that I just happen to spend every night in.”

Who lives there: Will Joyner, 53.

Approximate square-feet: 485 square feet.

Number of beds: Zero (studio).

Number of bathrooms: One.

Favorite piece of furniture: It’s a three-way tie: The pair of stainless steel-and-cream vinyl director chairs, the vintage 1970s chrome-and-glass cocktail table (found at the Chelsea Flea Market), and the pair of black leather Nico swivel chairs.

Favorite home interior store: Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, For Your Eyes Only, GoodWood, and Miss Pixie’s. “I love mixing the old with the new!”

Favorite DIY: “I’m a huge fan of the works of the artist Franz Kline, so I created my own, which proudly hangs in my dressing area. I also created the large piece of art that hangs on the wall beside my desk.”

Splurge: The zebra skin rug (yes, it’s real).

Steal: The 1970s vintage coffee table. He paid $150 for it in 2000, and has recently seen similar versions going for $1,000-plus on eBay.

Design advice: “Try to make sure there’s something interesting to see from every vantage point in your space,” says Joyner. “Don’t be afraid to experiment, especially with things that are inexpensive to change, like painting the walls a dark or bold color or changing up the furniture layout.”

