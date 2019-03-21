Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (3/23 – 3/24)

Just in time for spring, all the spots have access to outdoor space.
Written by | Published on
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

Forest Hills

Where: 2908 Ellicott St. NW
How much: $2,695,000
When: Sunday, March 24 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: Mid-century modern fans can’t do much better than this recently renovated 1950s gem, which includes five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, an open-concept living area with cathedral ceilings, and sliding glass doors that open to a patio.

Bethesda

Where: 4915 Hampden Ln., Unit #205, Bethesda
How much: $1,285,000
When: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This corner unit at the Hampden Row includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, coffered ceilings, a parking spot, and access to a communal gym, roof deck, and 24-hour concierge.

Mount Pleasant

Where: 1711 Kenyon St. NW, Unit #1
How much: $995,000
When: Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This stylish two-level condo comes with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, plus cool touches like industrial lighting and shiplapped walls. There’s outdoor space and off-street parking, too.

Park View

Where: 705 Irving St. NW, Unit #401
How much: $774,900
When: Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: The top-floor unit has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood flooring, a Juliet balcony, a private rooftop deck, and a parking space.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1526 17th St. NW, Unit #210
How much: $494,900
When: Sunday, March 24 from 12 to 3 PM
Why: In a charming, century-old building by Harry Wardman, the two-bedroom, two-bath apartment has a renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, hardwood floors throughout, and a Juliet balcony in one bedroom and French doors overlooking a communal courtyard in the other.

