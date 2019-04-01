The Best Things We Bought This Month

Target Women’s Utility Jacket

“I’ve had my eye on a green Madewell cargo jacket that an Instagrammer I follow, Natalie Borton, has shared a few times. I snagged a look-alike at Target recently and I love it. It’s comfortable, it’s the perfect weight for spring, and it has huge pockets, which is awesome for stuffing with toddler/baby accessories. Coincidentally, the week I bought it, another Instagrammer I follow, Caitlin Kruse (who is local and presumably shops at the same Target as I do, ha!), shared the same jacket, along with a bunch of ways to wear it. It’s so versatile!” -Amy Moeller, weddings editor ($35 at Target)

Rothy’s Slip-On Sneakers

“I’ve been eyeing these slip-on sneakers for a while now (probably a year, to be honest) after seeing all the Instagram and Facebook ads for them in my social media feeds. The price has always deterred me from actually purchasing them (how great can slip-on sneakers possibly be to justify a $100-plus price point?). But after searching and failing to find something that was comfortable, cute, and could withstand at least a year’s worth of walking around DC and commuting on the Metro, I decided to just buy the shoes already. And two weeks into wearing them, I can attest that they are ridiculously comfy and look polished enough to wear at work. I have yet needed to wash them (yes, they are washable!), but I’m very excited about the prospect of being able to throw my sneakers in the wash without irreparably damaging them (RIP to my Nike Frees).” -Ryan Weisser, user experience specialist ($125 at Rothy’s)

Green Tree Jewelry Wooden Earrings

“This month, I bought these wooden earrings from Green Tree Jewelry. They’re made from sustainably-sourced wood, and they’re surprisingly affordable considering how sturdy and beautiful they are. I got them just in time for spring. Plus, they’re festive: the Monarch butterfly population is finally on an upswing this year.” -Kaila Philo, editorial fellow ($15 at Green Tree Jewelry)

Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid

“Recently my mind got BLOWN: I found out my dishwasher doesn’t have a heating element. So how do my dishes come out pleasingly dry? In part because I use rinse aid, which I always suspected was a scam but bought anyway out of fear because our dishwasher is German, and the whole thing about Germans is that they want you to know that everything will be great as long as you get with the program, and I’m easily intimidated by that sort of confidence. Since my discovery, I have learned that rinse aid actually helps get your dishes cleaner and saves energy. Now if someone could design a bottle that you could tip toward the rinse-aid compartment without hosing down the inside of the door with mysterious blue crap, I’d be even more of a fan.”-Andrew Beaujon, senior editor ($10.47 from Amazon)

Ikea Almalie Throw

“I love a good windowpane pattern on just about anything—decor, clothes, whatever. This cute throw from Ikea looks more expensive than it is, and because it’s so affordable, I bought one for the living room and one for the guest bedroom. Bonus: it’s reversible, and in my opinion, looks equally stylish on either the black or white side. -Marisa Kashino, senior editor ($30 at Ikea)

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner

“I recently committed a cardinal sin: ‘Thou shalt not wear thine new suede mules out to a bar.’ The next day, my shoes were seriously suffering from a post-night-out hangover. I’d resigned myself to living with the splotches when I came across this bad boy. A little water, a good scrub, and, while not out-of-the-box perfect, they look vastly better than they did. Now onto my suede over-the-knee boots!” -Mimi Montgomery, associate editor ($18 on Amazon)

