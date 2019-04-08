News

The 4 Types of Responses to AOC Praising the DC Metro

Written by | Published on
Photograph courtesy WMATA.

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered some measured praise for the DC Metro Sunday night:

If you think DC is about to let a famous person’s gaze go to waste, you are obviously not from around here. How you responded to this may depend on your experiences, your location, or your white-hot anger toward our troubled mass-transit agency.

1) White-hot anger at our troubled mass-transit agency

There’s a small chance AOC’s mild endorsement could put a spring in the step of any WMATA employees. Longtime transit critic Unsuck DC Metro piped up to remind them that many people here are not so forgiving.

2) “You don’t experience it the way we do”

For anyone familiar with what it’s like to actually rely on Metro, AOC’s statement feels like something a tourist would say: Gee, this sure beats the Blatnik Bridge backups.

3) You already aren’t an AOC fan

Self-explanatory.

4) New York must really have a bad subway.

Try praising a bagel around here.

Ocasio-Cortez walked it back an hour later, detailing some of the ways the MTA beats WMATA.

A local replied with—what else—some details she may have overlooked:

 

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Andrew Beaujon Washingtonian
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.