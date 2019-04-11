Washingtonian Today: Two Times the Pelosi

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Pelosii: There are actually two Nancy Pelosis (or is it Nancys Pelosi?) in this photograph of the House Speaker with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The pin on Teigen’s lapel (you’ve got to squint) shows the Democratic leader in her famous orange coat as she left the Oval Office last December. Teigen and Legend are in the area to help kick off the annual House Democratic Caucus retreat. The three-day outing, which takes place at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, Virginia, this year, focuses on the legislative priorities of the year to come. Teigen and Legend, both vocal opponents of President Trump, are slated to speak on a panel during the event, ABC News reports. (I found a pin with similar energy on Etsy.)

So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight! pic.twitter.com/8YnOW7iZPm — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 11, 2019

Don’t go-go breaking my heart: T-Mobile USA CEO John Legere intervened in the MetroPCS controversy yesterday, saying “the music will go on and our dealer will work with the neighbors to compromise volume.” People celebrated in the streets, cars honked as they drove past, and life began to slowly fall back into order.

Look, we’re going to have to talk about Kim Kardashian West. If you are a KKW hater, please drink some water and relax. Kardashian West posed for her first solo cover of US Vogue. The magazine’s cover story breaks some news: Kardashian West is studying law. She also tells Jonathan Van Meter about how she wore a watch owned by Jackie Kennedy Onassis to her meeting with President Trump: “It gave me some power: Let’s get in there and get this done!” In fact, Trump granted clemency to non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson after their meeting. Later in the piece, Van Jones lends some important insight into how Kardashian was able to permeate Trump’s head in a way many aides can’t:

“Kim understood that he needs to be seen as taking on the system, and she helped him to see that there are people who the system was against and that his job was to go and help them,” says Jones. “And it was remarkable. So for people who have fallen for this media caricature of the party girl from ten years ago who hangs out with Paris Hilton? This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it.”

Doesn’t it make sense that that one of the most effective messengers to a President who hails from reality television comes from the same world?

Our pick for things to do around town:

HOCKEY The Metropolitan Division-winning Capitals start their 2019 playoff run on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena; the series continues here on Saturday night before moving south for games 3 & 4. (Game 5, if needed, will be back in DC next Saturday night, April 20). Get in the spirit on non-game days by visiting the Capitals-themed murals throughout the region; one by artist Matt Corrado has already popped up on H Street NE, one is scheduled to be installed at Ludlow-Taylor Elementary School on Sunday, and you can find others in Baltimore and in Anacostia. And if you want to show your support in your own front yard, you can pick up a “We Are ALL CAPS” lawn sign at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex Team Store. Thursday’s game: $78-280, 7:30 PM.

