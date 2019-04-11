4 Insta-Worthy Plant Stores Where You Can Do More Than Buy a Succulent

For years, District residents looking to green up their homes could pop into, say, Johnson’s or Logan Hardware, pick up a nice succulent, and call it a day. But recently, a different kind of plant business has started sprouting around town. These spots aren’t just chic, Instagram-friendly places to get of-the-moment foliage. They tend to focus on more than just products, offering popular classes, niche services, and other creative twists.

1. Rewild

At Shaw’s Rewild, you can customize purchases at the potting station or learn Japanese kokedama and other skills at in-house workshops.

2. Lovers Plant Studio

Lovers Plant Studio, run by a DC couple, sells wares at pop-up events, and you can rent its sophisticated offerings for your home or have it “plantscape” your office.

3. Maevine

At Maevine, which has retail space in DC’s Trinidad, interior design and botany meet in a studio specializing in biophilic decor.

4. She Loves Me

And the She Loves Me flower shop, which opened in Petworth in January, offers classes, a funky store, and bouquet subscriptions. “There is something really alluring about introducing more greenery and boho-ing your house,” says She Loves Me cofounder Holley Simmons. “Property in DC isn’t the most spacious, and people are really starting to understand the benefits of plants.”

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

