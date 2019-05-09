9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Union Market’s Indian vendor DC Dosa is dishing out its secrets on Thursday with an on-site dosa demo session. Join founder Priya Ammu and Jennifer Jones—the DC food event organizer behind Cosmopolitan Plated—for step-by-step instructions on how to create the rice-based Indian crepes along with chutney. Tickets are $60 and wine is included.

Start the weekend a day early on Thursday with a hearty pig and oyster roast from Rockland’s Barbecue. Tickets ($35) cover a full spread, including oysters, sides, and beer and wine. The entirety of the proceeds will go to Doorways, an organization which supports the homeless and abuse victims in Northern Virginia.

Give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day; Teach people how to make pad Thai, lower their spending on takeout. Tastemakers is doing just that on Friday with a Thai food cooking class that runs from 7 to 9 PM. The course includes instruction on how to make the classic noodle dish, cucumber salad, and spring rolls. Tickets are $75.

ChurchKey is celebrating its tenth birthday by adding more than 25 beers to its already-enormous tap list on Saturday. Logan Circle’s pioneering beer bar plans to pour brews from local producers like Richmond’s The Veil Brewing Co. and far-flung operations like Los Angeles’ Monkish Brewing. Entry is free—the beer isn’t—and considering the wide variety of options and event’s hours (11:30 AM to close) there are lots of reasons to show up.

Celebrate mom and/or the opening of Cork Wine Bar’s patio this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM with a wine tasting event featuring vintages created by 15 different women. Try pours from Italian winery Le Fraghe’s Matilde Poggi or Heidi Schrock of Skurnik Wines in Austria. Design snobs should note that the patio’s decor is the work of DC’s own Amanda McClements of Salt & Sundry. Tickets go for $25.

If the patio part of that last entry peaked your interest, consider this: José Andrés is hosting a patio party for his National Harbor restaurant Fish on Saturday from 2 to 5 PM. Included in the $90 ticket are Maryland crabs, bites from the patio menu, Spanish cider and the opportunity to don your best “nautical chic” attire.

Live like royalty—or a diplomat—for an afternoon during the European Union Open House on Saturday, part of DC’s annual Around the World Embassy Tour. Visit embassies of France, Sweden, Greece—and yes, even the United Kingdom—from 10 AM to 4 PM and try tastes of their cuisines from embassy chefs and local restaurants. Admission is free and crowds tend to be large so plan to arrive early (and wait in lines).

Sunday is Mother’s Day—do you have a plan yet? Basically any restaurant serving brunch (or dinner) has a special or giveaway. We can help you narrow down the options with fun itineraries for mom, whether she likes to eat by the water or visit local vineyards.

Hone your ability to eat and dance during Eastern Market’s Mercado DC Latin American street food festival on Sunday. Indulge in Latin and Spanish flavors from 10 AM to 3 PM. Online tickets are $12 and the event is free for anyone under 17.

And heading into next week…

Dig into crabs ever Tuesday in May at Brookland Finest. Chef Shannon Troncoso offers a boil with local blue crab with sweet corn, red potatoes, and Andouille sausage in a spicy Old Bay broth paired with beers from different local breweries (up first: Hellbender). The prix-fixe is $30 per person.

Give the work week a brief intermission at Nationals Park’s Bourbon and Baseball event starting at 5:30 PM on Wednesday. Fans will get access to an exclusive pre-game bourbon tasting, light snacks, and a discounted ticket to the 7 PM game versus the Mets ($85 per person). Specialty cocktails made with the featured bourbons will also be available for purchase at a private bar.

Mix exotic animals and tastes at ZooFari on Thursday at the National Zoo. Over 70 local restaurants offer tastes, wines, and beers. Guests can also see animals close-up and visit their habitats after hours. Tickets start at $225 for general admission, or $175 for Friends of the National Zoo.